The Kaduna State Government has approved the recruitment of 1,800 staff to address personnel gaps across all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state.
This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Umma Ahmad, on Thursday in Kaduna.
According to the commissioner, the recruitment aims to reinforce the state’s leadership in Primary Health Care.
Ms Ahmad said this will also address human resource shortages in various facilities, which is crucial for improving healthcare delivery.
“This move is expected to help reduce maternal and child mortality rates while enhancing the overall health of residents,” she said.
The commissioner highlighted that there is also an ongoing revitalisation of 255 PHCs, with the provision of modern equipment and essential drugs across the state.
“All 255 Primary Healthcare Centres will be upgraded to Level 2 status as part of Governor Uba Sani’s overhaul of the health sector,” she said.
“These upgraded PHCs will provide services such as management of uncomplicated diabetes, hypertension, severe asthma resuscitation, assisted delivery, and other essential healthcare services.”
Ms Ahmad further lauded the efforts of the administration in prioritising the health sector.
She noted that the governor’s initiatives had been recognised with 10 awards, including the prestigious Excellence Award by the International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA).
(NAN)
