Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has narrated how he lost three wives under different circumstances.

The 71-year-old, who gained prominence during the video film era and produced ‘Asiri N La’ in 1992 during an interview on the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, said he did not marry four wives simultaneously.

Recalling the painful experiences, the Yaba College of Technology business administration graduate said: “They died in different circumstances. I lost three wives, and I’m still with one; by God’s grace, I hope I won’t lose her. But there is no doubt about it: losing a person, especially your wife, you know what it means. I didn’t have four wives at the same time. Don’t get it wrong because people are not getting it.

“I had two; I lost them. Then I married another two, then lost one. I do not support polygamy. Not everybody can be this lucky. Why would I say I’m lucky when I even lost my wives? I know it’s not in the polygamous thing that causes that because all my wives cooperated.”

The Lagos-born actor further emphasised the importance of husbands and wives consistently showing love to each other.

Mr Kosoko, who began acting as a child actor in 1964 on the television production ‘Makanjuola’ noted, “The truth is, whatever you have, try as much as possible to show love at all times. When I lost my wives, I started thinking in different directions—was it because of the job I was doing? I was already popular then.

I believed that whatever would happen would happen until I met a woman older than me who said she lost her husband and five children on the same day. Is that not worse? You use that as consolation.”

Polygamy

Additionally, Mr Kosoko condemned the practice of men taking multiple wives after acquiring wealth.

The actor insisted that such behaviour was improper and stated: “There are some stupid idiots. They had a wife while growing up, but when money comes, they suddenly realise, ‘This woman is too low for them.’ Don’t they think it’s wiser to lift her? It’s vice versa because women do it, too.

“They’ll say, ‘This man I married—maybe he’s a tailor, and he was using his small money to support them—they now feel he’s too small.’ Who is small when there’s money, care, and love? Who is dirty or unworthy when there’s love, care, and money to care for them?”

Mr Kosoko, who recently appeared in Funke Akindele‘s ‘Everybody Loves Jennifer’, defied age and showcased his singing talent in the movie’s soundtrack.

Dressed in a Father Christmas outfit, he delivered his lines with flair, effortlessly dropping some rap bars.

