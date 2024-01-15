At a fancy event centre in Lagos over the weekend, Nigerian actors and stakeholders in the industry came together to celebrate Jide Kosoko, a true legend of Nigerian cinema who turned 70.

Amid glitz and glamour, the venue transformed into a gathering of notable figures in the Nigerian film industry, politics, business, and others, where colleagues, friends, and fans showered love on the veteran actor through heartfelt tributes.

Veteran actresses and actors such as Taiwo Hassan, Kunle Afod, Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Saidi Balogun, Femi Adebayo, Lizzy Anjorin, Iya Awero, and others graced the birthday celebration.

Excitement and nostalgia filled the air as guests shared memories of Kosoko’s iconic roles, recounting personal experiences working with the legend.

The celebration featured emotional speeches, moving musical performances, and a surprise dance number by Kosoko himself, leaving everyone in awe. The stage was perfectly set, and the spirit of Nigerian cinema came alive to salute a living legend.

With over 40 years of acting experience, he celebrated his enduring legacy and the deep affection he holds within the Nigerian movie industry.

As a renowned Nigerian actor, director, and producer, he played vital roles in numerous movies.

Actor Saidi Balogun, who spoke of his acting prowess, described him as a mentor, light, and the mastermind behind his acting career.

Kosoko, according to him, brought him to the limelight by providing the opportunity to play a lead role in ‘Pakute,’ a movie directed by the celebrant.

He further stated that the celebrant influenced his career, taught him how to struggle, and hailed him as the best in the film industry.

“You are my glory because I learned a lot from you. When I came from Kwara State struggling, you discovered me and shaped me into who I am today,” he expressed.

Veteran actor Adebayo Salami portrayed Kosoko as a friendly and lovable human everyone would love to meet and associate with.

Salami highlighted that the celebrant excels in organising and is accommodating to everyone around him.

Beacon of Guidance

With over 40 years of acting experience, Kosoko’s guidance has illuminated the path to success with unwavering wisdom and foresight.

This statement captured veteran actor Taiwo Hassan’s thoughts on him.

Reflecting on their time on the set, Hassan emphasised that it is impossible to overlook the actor’s immense impact on his journey, the industry, and the realm of leadership.

He described his leadership style as a perfect blend of strength and compassion that had shaped not only the entertainment industry but also enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to work alongside him.

“As I join many today raising our glasses to celebrate seven extraordinary decades of your life, Omo moronfolu, omo kosoko, on this milestone birthday, I want to express profound gratitude for your contributions to my growth, to our industry’s advancement, and to the legacy of leadership you’ve crafted. Your resilience, vision, and dedication are an inspiration to us all.

READ ALSO:

“As you enter this new chapter, may you find joy in reflecting on the victories and the lessons learned from the challenges. Here’s to celebrating the years behind and the promise that lies ahead. May the tapestry of your life continue to be woven with threads of success, happiness, and fulfilment.

“Wishing you a year filled with all the goodness that this new age has to offer—health, joy, and countless moments of love and laughter,” he said.

More than a senior

Similarly, actor Dele Odule portrayed the actor as an invaluable and excellent supporter whose mentorship guided the entertainment industry through its nuances with wisdom and grace.

He stated that Kosoko was not just a senior colleague but also a great friend, brother, and an excellent supporter.

He said: “On this particular day, may you be surrounded by love, laughter, and the appreciation of all those whose lives you’ve touched. May the next act of your journey be filled with continued success, good health, and the fulfilment of dreams yet to be realised.

“Here’s to celebrating 70 incredible years of life, artistry, and friendship! AA May this year be the beginning of another chapter filled with joy, adventure, and the fulfilment of all your aspirations.”

Movie industry living legend

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu celebrated the veteran actor alongside his colleagues.

Mr Sanwo-Olu described Kosoko as a living legend in the movie industry in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday.

The governor described the actor as a good ambassador and a proud Lagosian. He emphasised how he had utilised his wealth of experience and talent to bring joy to millions of homes by participating in several movies.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, associates, and fans to congratulate Prince Jide Kosoko on his 70th birthday celebration.

“Prince Jide Kosoko is a veteran Nollywood actor who has used acting as a tool to spread joy across many homes within and outside the country. He has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the entertainment industry. “We thank God for the grace upon Prince Jide Kosoko’s life and for using acting as a tool for a good cause in our society. He is a role model to thousands of young Nigerians in the movie industry,” the statement added.

Children’s accolades

Joining colleagues and well-wishers, the actor’s children described him as a warrior, supporter, mentor, and the solid background behind their success.

On her Instagram page, Temi Kosoko shared a lovely father-and-daughter moment. She said her daddy was terrific and one of the strongest people she had ever met.

Also, Actress Shola Kosoko stated that her father was a hardworking prince and the best daddy she could ever ask for.

She prayed that the birthday would bring her daddy all he had long wished for, saying, “You shall continue to wax stronger.”

More so, Bidemi Kosoko described her father as a super supporter and mentor. She noted that words failed her in telling her father’s parental roles.

Jide Kosoko

Celebrating himself, he thanked God for keeping him alive until his septuagenarian years.

The septuagenarian said that those lacking the spirit of the present age endure all its hardships.

Kosoko also said that with each passing year, he grows into an even more amazing human being.

Background

Born on 12 January 1954, he started acting as a child actor in 1964 in a television production named Makanjuola.

Since his debut, Kosoko has actively participated in numerous Nollywood movies in English and Yoruba.

Recognising his dedication to a career spanning over five decades, the Abuja International Film Festival nominated him in 2021 as the Outstanding Male Actor in Love Castle.

Born into a royal family in Lagos, the actor gained popularity during the Video film era. In 1992, he produced his film, “Asiri n la,” and starred in “Asewo to re Mecca” and Tunde Kelani’s “Ti Oluwa Ni’Le part 2.”

Kosoko, who studied Business Administration at the Yaba College of Technology, has contributed to Nollywood with his impressive filmography.

Some of his notable films, such as “Doctor Bello” (2013), “The Figurine: Araromire” (2009), “Out of Luck” (2015), “Last Flight to Abuja” (2012), and “Diamond Ring” (1998), showcase his talent.

His impactful contributions entertain audiences and play a crucial role in shaping the Nollywood landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

