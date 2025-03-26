The Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has expressed his disappointment with the 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a matchday six of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Chelle said this during Tuesday’s post-match briefing at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The coach said he expected the players would score goals when they had the opportunities in the first half and win the match.

Chelle said the team deserved to win because they played well in the first 45 minutes only to concede the equalising goal almost in the last 90th minute

“I thought we will score goals in the first half and win the match. We made some mistakes, and Zimbabwe equalised.

“We had a lot of chances to score goals, but the chances were not utilised well,” Chelle said.

Chelle assured Nigerians that he will analyse the match and strategise for future games to qualify for the World Cup.

On his part, the coach of the Warriors of Zimbabwe, Michael Nees, who was excited about the result, said his team came prepared, knowing the strength of the Nigerian players.

He said the team came with a planned strategy to play good football because the Super Eagles were so confident of victory.

“We played with Strategy to create chances and showed resilience in the match, this resulted in the last minute equaliser,” he said.

He, however, said that the group is unpredictable and anything could happen.

Victor Osimhen had put Nigeria ahead in the 73rd minute with a well-placed header from Ola Aina’s cross.

A last-minute goal from Tawanda Chireda denied Nigeria the much-needed victory as the Warriors held the Super Eagles in their Group C World Cup qualifying encounter.

(NAN)

