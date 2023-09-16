A socialite, Samson Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, also the ‘supposed’ best friend to Nigerian singer Naira Marley, has denied allegations suggesting his involvement in Mohbad’s death.

The allegations follow social media outrage after a video surfaced online. The footage captured Larry storming Zlatan’s music video shoot and attempting to harass Mohbad.

Observers say Zlatan’s swift move to prevent Larry from hitting him and how Mohbad scampered for safety spoke volumes, hence the ongoing allegations.

Reacting to the viral videos on Friday from his hideout, Larry, who has disabled his Instagram account, claimed that he would never think of killing Mohbad for any reason.

Via a recorded video posted on Instagram by Nigerian singer Samklef, Larry, who spoke in Yoruba, said he was innocent of the allegations.

He said, “My name is Samson Balogun. Everything that is going on, Mohbad is my brother. I like him very much. Even when he was in Marlians records, he knew I loved him very much, including his wife. Everybody knows I loved Mohbad”.

He recounted times when they attended shows in Kenya and Dubai and how he always asked the singer to go with him.

“I pay for his tickets to do shows. So, if we have issues, it’s not about killing him. I cannot kill Mohbad. I loved him so much, and God sees my heart. I can’t kill him. I know nothing concerning his death,” he explained.

The socialite absorbed himself of any wrongdoing, adding that viral videos are over a year old.

He also debunked the trending video of him harassing Mohbad, noting that if people doubted him, they could confirm from Zlatan if indeed he assaulted Mohbad.

Royal disclaimer

Similarly, on Thursday, the Elegushi Royal Family of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Lagos State, dissociated itself from Larry.

This came after a police petition submitted by the late singer surfaced online.

It suggested that Larry claimed he was working for Oba Elegushi Saheed Ademola and that he and his guys were asked to deal with Mohbad.

In the petition, the late singer alleged his life was threatened and sought police protection from Larry and his sponsors.

However, in a statement, the royal family disowned the show promoter and said they had no personal connection with him.

They also extended their condolences to the late singer’s family and called for a thorough investigation into the death of the 27-year-old.

The statement read, “Samson Balogun [Sam Larry] is not a member of the royal family and doesn’t work for the royal family or the king in any capacity.

“Like other celebrities, politicians, religious and community leaders, he visits the palace to pay homage to the king and seek royal blessings, just like other public members.

“While expressing our condolences to the family and friends of late Ilerioluwa Aloba (known as MohBad), we would like to add our voices to the calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death to unravel any foul play.”

Background

Not much is known about Sam Larry besides being a show Promoter and socialite, particularly a friend to Marlians record boss, Naira Marley.

In 2022, he reportedly gained media popularity after controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, accused him of being connected to the One Million Boys cultist group, which Larry later refuted.

Recently, he came under fire after a series of videos surfaced online suggesting how he harassed and assaulted Mohbad before the singer passed away.

Deeping plot

Mohbad died on Tuesday, barely a year after his messy split from his former boss.

The PUNCH published a copy of a counter-petition filed on 1 August 2023 by Sam Larry, alleging a breach of N7.5m contract by late Mohbad sometime in 2022.

Sam Larry accused Mohbad of obtaining money under false pretence, breach of trust, character assassination, and giving incorrect information to the police.

The Lagos Annex, Force Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2, Alagbon, revealed that it invited Sam Larry and others following the receipt of the June 27 petition by the late Mohbad over the alleged assault.

The federal police department further noted that a lawyer to Sam Larry and the other suspects also wrote a counter-petition against Mohbad, alleging defamation of character, after the singer failed to defend his case.

Despite his claims, a voice in another viral video, allegedly that of Sam Larry, is heard mocking the death and burial of the singer.

