The police have named an ‘auxiliary nurse’ who administered an injection as the prime suspect in the death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

Lagos Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa disclosed this at a press briefing Friday where he shared a police report detailing the result of an ongoing investigation of Mohbad’s death.

About a fortnight ago, Mr Owohunwa set up a 13-member police team to investigate the tragic death of Mohbad.

The musician, 27, died on 12 September and was buried the next day at Ikorodu.

There have been several controversies about the events that led to his death and who might be criminally liable, individually or jointly.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mohbad’s body was later exhumed by the police for autopsy.

Also, this newspaper reported that the police invited some prime suspects – musician AbdulAzeez Adeshina (Naira Marley) and celebrity Samson Balogun (Sam Larry) – for questioning.

According to the police report, the investigation particularly scrutinized allegations against Naira Marley and Sam Larry of bullying and assaulting the deceased and accusations against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The police, according to the report, also identified and interviewed 26 critical witnesses, including family members, friends, and medical personnel whose testimonies shed light on the events leading to Mohbad’s death.

According to the police report, five suspects were identified and detained. The principal suspect is Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an auxiliary nurse who administered an injection believed to have triggered Mohbad’s fatal reactions.

Also, according to the police report, medical expert opinions from a team of medical professionals highlighted instances of illegal acts and professional negligence in the administration of drugs by the auxiliary nurse, Ms Ogedengbe.

The report said, “This criminal liability is further heightened given the evidence that as an auxiliary nurse, she is not qualified to administer such medications or function as a qualified nurse. She also did this in a non-clinical environment and in a professionally negligent manner that negated standard medical protocols.”

The police said Ayobami Sodiq, Ibrahim Owoduni (Prime Boy), Naira Marley, and Sam Larry are also implicated in other aspects of the case.

Exhumation/autopsy/toxicology tests

The autopsy and toxicology test results are pending, the report stated.

However, early indications point to the actions of the auxiliary nurse, Ms Ogedengbe, as a crucial factor in Mohbad’s death.

Also, the police said that investigation letters have been sent to relevant organisations, including the NDLEA, Nigeria Medical Association, Pharmacist Council of Nigeria, and healthcare facilities involved in Mohbad’s case, seeking official responses and expert opinions.

Sequence of events

According to the police report, an investigation has revealed a sequence of events leading to Mohbad’s death, from a physical altercation at a concert on 10 September to administering injections by the auxiliary nurse on 12 September.

The police said various locations tied to the case, such as Mohbad’s residence and the concert venue in Ikorodu, were visited for evidence collection.

Six hand gloves, bandages, plaster, and iodine solution were retrieved. Also separately recovered is the mobile phone of the deceased. All were registered as exhibits.

While awaiting autopsy results, the investigation has found substantial evidence linking the auxiliary nurse’s actions to Mohbad’s death, the report stated.

Allegations

According to the police, witnesses and videos have supported allegations of bullying, assault, and threats to Mohbad’s life by Naira Marley and Sam Larry, stemming from disputes over a record label contract.

The case file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and legal advice, potentially leading to further investigative actions and prosecution.

Mr Owohunwa assured the public that the police remain committed to uncovering the truth and delivering justice in this high-profile case. He pledged to keep the public informed of any developments, including autopsy and toxicology reports, DPP advice, and feedback from the NDLEA.

