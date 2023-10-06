The Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a warrant for the production of Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, who is being detained by the police.

The judge, Nicholas Oweibo, made the order following Naira Marley’s absence from an Internet fraud trial on Friday, according to a statement by the acting spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dele Oyewale, on Friday.

Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

However, the controversial singer was conspicuously absent from court on Friday.

Naira Marley’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), blamed the police for his client’s absence from court.

Mr Ojo informed the judge that Naira Marley was being held by the Lagos Police Command for interrogation over the death of Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

A week ago, the police in Lagos detained Naira Marley and his associate, Balogun Eletu, widely known as Sam Larry, in connection with Mohbad’s death.

The defence lawyer sought an adjournment.

But, prosecution lawyer, Bilkisu Buhari, prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

She acceded to Mr Buhari’s request for the production of Naira Marley in court on 30 October for the continuation of trial.

Mohbad, 27, died on 13 September under controversial circumstances in Lagos.

The deceased rapper’s passing sparked a global call for an inquiry into the cause of his death.

Mohbad was once signed to the Marlain Record label owned by Naira Marley.

The police have since conducted an autopsy on Mohbad’s remains to ascertain the cause of death.

