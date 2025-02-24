At 51, Nigerian rapper Michael Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, is one of Nigeria’s most eligible bachelors and scandal-free.

But unlike some of his colleagues, the outspoken rapper has been intentional about not having a baby mama.

He talked about not being married and not being a father in an interview on TVC’s “Your View” show, which was published on Monday.

The award-winning singer said the decision was made intentionally at a young age.

He said: “I am not married and do not have a child yet. When I was much younger, I vowed never to have a child out of wedlock.”

He also expressed unease about the decision, as he is unsure whether he made the right decision, adding: “Sometimes, I wonder whether I made the right or wrong decision. But still, it takes a lot from both parties.”

He stated that having and raising a child only works when the parenting parties are in love with themselves. “You have to do it with someone you love.”

Love life

Furthermore, he talked about his love life and how he wasn’t in any romantic relationship then. When asked if he’d never been in love, he recounted an ordeal from seven years ago.

There was a lady he loved and desired to build a home with, but he lost it as a wealthy man came into play and did excellent things for her and her family. Thus, her mother didn’t hesitate to ensure the truncation of what he shared with her daughter.

He also addressed how he’s been able to keep going and pushing his career. He highlighted that he’s acted, playing various cameo roles in movies, facilitating events, and hosting reality shows.

Rugged Man has been in the rap game since 1999. He produced his songs and released two well-received tracks in 1999. His albums are all released on his label, Rugged Records.

One of his most prominent works in recent times is “No Time For Rubbish,” a collaboration showcasing celebrated names like Iyabo Ojo, Jide Kene, Kevin Ikeduba, and Frank Edoho. It was released in July 2024.

