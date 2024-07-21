In the early 2000s, many Nollywood stars ventured into music, attempting to harmonise their acting fame with melodies of musical success. Though their forays into music didn’t sustain full-time careers, this path lay dormant—until now.

Michael Stephens, famously known as Ruggedman, has reignited this trend by featuring actors in his new single “No Time For Rubbish,” a collaboration showcasing celebrated names like Iyabo Ojo, Jide Kene, Kevin Ikeduba, and Frank Edoho.

But will this star-studded rap drill be enough to bring actors back to the mic?

Ruggedman unveiled his star-studded project through enticing social media posts, announcing the release of “N.T.F.R (No Time For Rubbish)” Parts 1 and 2 on streaming platforms this Thursday.

He also dropped “Miliki,” a fresh single featuring famous skit makers Mr Macaroni and Kemz Mama, also known as Mummy Wa.

Song Analysis

The song ‘N.T.F.R (No Time For Rubbish)’ parts 1 and 2 is an unexpected drill rap with a surprising collaboration that struggles to thrill.

The two-part drill rap single has taken the Nigerian music scene by storm, featuring some actors whom we never saw their musical skills shining out anytime soon, talk more or less a rap song.

‘No Time For Rubbish’ featured Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo, Nollywood actor Jide Kene, Kevin Ikedugba, and the renowned TV personality Frank Edoho.

This track is a fusion of gritty drill beats and the elements of a glimpse of the reality of the rapper’s life in their lyrics.

The song opens with a powerful verse from Rugged Man, and Iyabo Ojo steps out of her comfort zone as an actress to deliver a fierce and confident rap. Her lines, punctuated with Yoruba phrases, Ojo sang about how she has built a name for herself and why she must be given her accolades. She seamlessly bridges the drill sound and Yoruba phrases like a contemporary drill rapper.

Jide Kene, known for his compelling roles in Nollywood, brings a dramatic flair to his verse. His deep, commanding voice adds gravitas to the track as he narrates resilience and street wisdom stories. Kene’s rapped about his humble beginnings from the East blended with the pride of the Igbos and his success story.

Frank Edoho rapped about his years in the media, anchoring the Who Wants to be a Millionaire show; he did add his recent online rants and callouts. He also mentioned how he has dominated the media business for several years. Edoho’s baritone voice lends an authoritative tone to the track, and his verse is marked by introspective lyrics that reflect on societal issues and personal triumphs.

Kevin Ikedugba injects energy into the song with his dynamic flow and clever wordplay. His ability to switch between English and Pidgin effortlessly makes his verse engaging. Ikegbeau, in his usual street palance, sang about the experiences of surviving the street, using his usual slang.

The sound production of the track is top-notch, with hard-hitting beats that stay true to the essence of drill music. The producer skillfully integrates great sound percussion, creating a soundscape that is both modern and easy to rap with.

The synergy between the artists is palpable, and their distinct styles blend seamlessly, resulting in an innovative and authentic track.

However, despite these attempts to capture the younger generation’s attention, the effort has failed to thrill, possibly because it seems contrived.

The rap drill by the movie stars and OAP celebrities is too basic; it appears to be something an elementary school student could do easily.

Verdict

6/10

Listen to the track below

