The crisis rocking the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has taken a new dimension.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that PMAN’s National Working Committee (NWC) suspended PMAN President Pretty Okafor over alleged multiple violations of the organisation’s constitution, financial misappropriation, and other offences.

The committee then appointed Sunny Neji as acting president.

On Thursday, in an unexpected turn of events, the PMAN National Executive Council (NEC) announced the suspension of some of its key members on the premise of misconduct and intentional efforts to thwart and truncate the integrity of the association.

In a statement, the NEC said the decision followed evidence that surfaced after the conclusion of an emergency meeting by the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) regarding allegations levelled against Mr Okafor.

They said the emergency meeting was necessary because it was revealed that certain members of the National Working Committee (NWC) had attempted to undermine the association’s integrity.

The NEC said some of its members jointly suspended Mr Okafor without following due process as provided in the association’s constitution in Article 18(D) and Article 13(C)(ii).

Allegations

NDC’s report highlighted what they described as the unlawful suspension of President Okafor and other chapter governors who opposed their decision.

“The NDC has found evidence, labelled “NWC PAYMENT ALLOWANCE,” dated June 3, 2022, proving such transactions’ existence. This corroborates the earlier denied allegation.

“Further findings have revealed that his signature was forged, as claimed by the association’s National Treasurer, JFO Baba Ojonorgua. These allegations suggest cases of misconduct and fraud.

Allegations have it that the NEC reached out to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), pushing for the termination of the partnership. An action that can drastically damage and impede PMAN’s growth efforts,” NDC noted.

Though initially denied, NDC said the allegations arose when a state chapter governor accused members of the NWC of receiving payments of approximately N30,000,000 each.

Suspensions

Due to the revelations cum allegations highlighted by the disciplinary committee, NEC said it decided to suspend Sunny Neji (1st Vice President), Zaaki Azzay (2nd Vice President), Micheal StephenRuggedman (National Ex-Officio) and JFO Baba Ojonorgua (National Treasurer).

Additionally, the committee said it had immediately relieved Boniface Itodo, the General Secretary, and Faga Bem Paul, the Assistant General Secretary, of their duties.

The NEC has commended and applauded President Pretty Okafor for holding his forte despite the plots against him. “President Okafor has demonstrated exceptional leadership, maintaining his commitment to upholding the values and integrity of PMAN. His steadfastness in adhering to due process and championing transparency has been crucial in navigating the association through this period of unrest,” they said.

Conclusively, NEC said it plans to strengthen internal governance mechanisms to avert a repeat of such an occurrence and restore the association’s reputation and integrity.

They also urged all members to remain united in improving PMAN, reiterating its commitment to professionalism, ethical conduct, and the association’s overall betterment.

