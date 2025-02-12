Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has made a grand comeback to the spotlight after her headline-making cook-a-thon in 2023.

Almost 20 months after PREMIUM TIMES reported that she attempted the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, she has embarked on professional culinary training at the Hospitality Business School in Lagos.

She announced this by posting pictures of herself in her new school uniform on Instagram during the week.

Chef Dammy also recounted the warm welcome she received from her colleagues when she resumed.

She wrote: “My first time in school uniform as a Proper Pro—chef in the making. I ran back into the hostel to go and blush. It was my first time in the school uniform, so when I stepped out of the hostel, ‘I started hearing Chef Dammy, you’re finally wearing the uniform, so fine,’ I ran back inside, took selfies and started blushing again.

“A big thank you to the Ofadaboy and the CEO hotel school, Lagos, for making this a reality. I can remember the day I called the CEO’s Principal. A big thank you to my darling Lawyer; she’s amazing.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Appreciation

The Ekiti-born chef, who began the cookathon on 11 May 2023, appreciated the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for his administration’s unwavering support.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and Her Excellency Dr Yemi Oyebanji for their unwavering support thus far.

“A big thank you to all my anonymous supporters and everyone still following and rooting for me; my anonymous supporters are shy. A big shoutout to everyone who made my week fun, my school mother Ekiskitchen_foods and everyone at HBS.”

The newspaper reported that the Directorate of Citizens Rights (DCR) at the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit on behalf of Chef Dammy against Pastor Jeremiah Adegoke and the Ekiti State Police Command at the Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti over alleged rights infringement.

The lawsuit was filed less than a week after Chef Dammy was reportedly arrested on the orders of Mr Adegoke, the head pastor of Spirit Word Global Mission. This Ekiti-based church allegedly sponsored her record-breaking cook-a-thon attempt.

The DCR also urged the court to restrain Mr Adegoke and the police from further arresting Chef Dammy and demanded N10 million compensation for aggravated damages.

Background

Chef Dammy’s 120-hour cookathon came on the heels of Hilda Baci’s inspiring 93-hour, 11-minute cook-off, which shattered the previous 87-hour, 45-minute record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

Ms Baci’s record-breaking achievement inspired chefs across Nigeria and Africa, and Chef Dammy’s attempt further fueled the momentum.

Her bid to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, with a 120-hour target, captured public attention and drew support from notable individuals.

Among them was Nigerian doctor Ayo Arojo, who gifted her N500,000 and promised a two-week cooking tour in the United States.

She also received endorsements from public figures, including Adeoye Aribasoye, the speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, who urged her to stay committed to setting a new world record.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Chef Dammy completed the 120-hour marathon.

Although she surpassed Baci’s record, Guinness World Records did not officially recognise her attempt, as she had not registered it with the organisation.

As a result, despite widespread attention and acclaim, her remarkable feat did not qualify as an official world record.

In an interview with the BBC, she clarified that her challenge was never about seeking official recognition but was a personal test of her endurance and skill.

Undeterred by critics, the 22-year-old chef reaffirmed her determination on 17 June, 2023, while speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

She announced plans to embark on a 150-hour cooking marathon the following month to secure an official Guinness World Record.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

