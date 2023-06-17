22-year-old Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed plans to displace Hilda Baci as the world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Dammy began her cook-a-thon ‘test run’ on 11 June and continued until 15 June, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Many say she aimed to beat Hilda’s recent feat, confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records.

However, she said it was a test run as the 120-hour cook-a-thon was to push her abilities rather than aiming to break any records.

Speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Friday, the 300-level Mass Communication student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), said she did not enter the just concluded 120-hour cook-a-thon with Guinness World Record.

She, however, added that she is determined to break the world record with the 150-hour cooking marathon that will hold next month.

“I know the question surrounding many people’s minds online and offline is what is next for Chef Dammy after the 120-hour cook-a-thon? What will become of Chef Dammy after the world has known her and she has been spotlighted?

‘‘Well, Chef Dammy is open to exploration! I am open to new opportunities and new experiences in life. Now that the world knows what I am capable of doing. I think it’s high time everyone started allowing me to explore diverse ways and capabilities,’’ she said.

Guinness World Records

Addressing the speculations about her not registering for this just-concluded cooking, she and her team have decided to embark on a new challenge.

“After the support I have received from fans, well-wishers, and many highly notable individuals in society. I, Adeparusi Damilola, popularly known as Chef Dammy, and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month.

“This time, it will be held for a 150-hour and duly registered with Guinness World Records. Chef Dammy is coming back,” she said.

Despite the initial resistance she faced when she started her record attempt from those who felt she was challenging Hilda, Ms Dammy has been receiving some endorsements.

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, lauded Chef Dammy, encouraging her to remain focused on her resolve to break the world record for the longest time spent cooking.

Mr Aribasoye further urged her to focus on things other than criticisms in some quarters, especially on social media, as she aims for a new world record in cook-a-thon.

Also, a Nigerian doctor, Ayo Arojo, offered Ms Dammy N500,000. He further promised to take her on a cooking tour in the United States.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

