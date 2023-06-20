Ekiti celebrity chef, Damilola Adeparusi, who is popularly known as Chef Dammy, has debunked claims that her much-publicised and controversial 120-hour Cook-a-Thon event made her a millionaire.

Chef Dammy began the 120-hour cooking marathon on 9 June and finished on 13 June. The four-day event generated mixed reactions on social media.

The reactions arose because Hilda Baci’s feat was yet to be confirmed by the Guinness Book of World Records at the time.

Despite the initial resistance she faced, she received some endorsements, notably, from a Nigerian doctor, Ayo Arojo, who offered her N500,000 and promised to take her on a cooking tour in the U.S.

While addressing speculations about her on Monday, via a video posted on her Instagram page, the Mass Communication undergraduate debunked the news about her receiving substantial earnings during her cooking marathon.

She said,: “All the money that came in during and after the 120 hours wasn’t up to N2 million. So, all the money they are talking about online, they are audio money.

“If it enters, we’ll celebrate with fans. You get it. The thing is, don’t believe all that fake news.”

Reacting to the rumour, the Ekiti-born chef said people should dismiss the news of her raking in millions as speculated on social media because they are unfounded.

Chef Dammy said the rumours circulating online on her recent cook-a-thon, particularly receiving a car, were false.

She said, “Good day everyone, this is Chef Dammy. I’m here to address some issues going on. About the car, money and all. So, I heard that I was given a car but I only heard about it.

“I’ve not seen it. I pray the car comes. I will celebrate with my fans. Sure, I will take pictures, and I’ll post them. My fans would jubilate with me.”

“So, there’s nothing like a car o. I didn’t see any money. I didn’t see anything.”

In the video, she also appealed to sponsors who wanted to support her to reach her via dm. She said they should talk to her directly and discuss rather than claiming they gave her money.

According to her, posting receipts of money they claimed to have given her only puts her safety at risk. Many people would think she has the money but in reality she doesn’t, she said.

Addressing the issue in Yoruba, she said, “Owo yen o to lati gbe Soldier to ma so mi” which literally translates to: “My money is not enough to employ a soldier to protect me.”

Undaunted by criticism

On 9 June, Chef Dammy captured people’s attention when she began her 120-hour cook-a-thon at Ilupeju Ekiti in the Oye Local Government Area.

The act brought her out to the spotlight. Many thought it was a joke when pictures of her surfaced online, particularly because they thought she didn’t have the capacity to scale through to the end.

Chef Dammy took on the challenge a few days after Hilda Baci’s feat. As a result, several criticisms flooded the social media on the young chef. Many criticised her for attempting to rubbish Hilda Baci’s effort.

However, another set of people was on her side. They encouraged her to continue without distractions. They said records were meant to be broken, and it was alright to set new ones regardless of what people think.

Defying all criticisms, the young chef attempt to finish on 13 June.

However, in a recent interview with the BBC after completing her cooking marathon, she revealed that the challenge was only an exercise to test herself.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said, “I did it because I enjoy cooking. I didn’t do it to be recognised by the Guinness World Record or to break Hilda Baci’s record.”

New GWR Cook-a-thon

After organising the first cook-a-thon as a test run, Chef Dammy revealed she would host a Guinness World Records verified event as her second.

In an interview with journalists on 16 June, the 150-hour event, according to her, would see her and the team cook nonstop for five days to displace the previous record held by Hilda Baci.

She said: “After the support I have received from fans, well-wishers, and many highly notable individuals in the society. I, Adeparusi Damilola, popularly known as Chef Dammy, and my team have decided to hold another cook-a-thon programme next month.”

“This time, it will be held for a 150-hour, and it will be duly registered with Guinness World Records. Chef Dammy is coming back!.“

