The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has urged judges and all Nigerians in positions of authority to use their influence to positively impact others, emphasising the importance of leaving a lasting legacy.

Speaking on Wednesday at a valedictory court session in Abuja held in honour of the late Supreme Court Justice, Stanley Alagoa, Ms Kekere-Ekun reminded the audience that one’s contributions to humanity define their legacy.

“His lordship’s passing reminds us all that life is fleeting, and we must strive to leave behind footprints worthy of remembrance,” she said at the Supreme Court complex.

“Even in death, Hon. Justice Alagoa’s legacy endures—a beacon of inspiration, wisdom, and unwavering integrity. His fatherly love, humility, and dedication to justice have left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

Reflecting on Mr Alagoa’s career, the CJN described him as a towering figure, both in stature and intellect, whose judicial pronouncements were marked by methodical reasoning and brilliance.

“He was a rare breed, devoid of arrogance and elitism, embodying simplicity and dignity—a courageous and dogged fighter for his beliefs,” she said.

She encouraged the late Justice’s family to uphold the values and principles he stood for.

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), described Mr Alagoa as a firm and courageous jurist who used the law as a tool for governance and societal reform.

“Although his tenure on the Supreme Court bench was brief, it was impactful,” Mr Fagbemi noted. “His contributions and bold statements continue to generate discussions among legal, political, and social commentators.”

He commended the CJN for honoiring the late Justice with a special court session, recognising his lifelong service to the nation.

Also paying tribute, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, also SAN, urged Nigerians to honour Mr Alagoa’s memory by rededicating themselves to the values he championed—justice, integrity, and the unwavering pursuit of the rule of law.

“We must uphold the high standards he set by continuing to work passionately for the development of Nigeria,” Mr Osigwe said.

Born on 4 October 1943, in Ogbolomabiri Nembe, Bayelsa State, Mr Alagoa passed away at 81 on 5 December 2024.

He was called to the Nigerian bar in October 1974.

He practised in law in Port Harcourt before he was appointed a judge of the old Rivers State High Court in 1990.

With the carving of Bayelsa State out of Rivers State in October 1996, Mr Alagoa’s career on the bench continued as a judge of the Bayelsa State High Court.

He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2003.

In 2012, he was elevated to the Supreme Court and eventually retired in 2013.

