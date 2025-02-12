The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Husseini Yusuf, has emphasised the need for accountability, innovation, and collaboration in strengthening Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

Mr Yusuf, who also serves as the Chairman of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC), made the call on Wednesday at the official launch of the 2024 annual report of the committee.

The report has the title, ‘Advancing Justice Through Accountability: A Year of Progress and Reform in Abuja.’

Represented by a judge of the court, Peter Kekemeke, he mentioned key reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of the country’s criminal justice system.

“The past year has been monumental for the ACJMC, marked by remarkable progress and strategic reforms,” he said.

“Our commitment to justice remains unwavering, and we are dedicated to ensuring a fair and accessible legal system for all Nigerians.”

Key reforms and achievements

He said the 2024 report showcases significant advancements, including the introduction of an electronic filing and case management system for FCT Magistrate Courts.

According to him, the initiative aims to modernise judicial processes, reduce case backlogs, and enhance transparency in legal proceedings.

“As we embrace innovation and technology, initiatives like the e-filing and case management system demonstrate our commitment to a more efficient justice system,” Mr Yusuf said

He also said the ACJMC has developed and implemented new guidelines for remand proceedings to ensure better protection of suspects’ and defendants’ rights.

He added that the committee has also expanded training and capacity-building programs for legal professionals and law enforcement officers to promote adherence to judicial reforms and enhance overall efficiency in the administration of justice.

Mr Yusuf as the FCT Chief Judge automatically became ACJMC’s chairman by virtue of Section 471(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

Members of the committee include the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Director-General of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Federation, the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Others are the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), a representative of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working on Human Rights and Access to Justice, a representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and any other person(s) the committee may co-opt for effectiveness.

Calls for reform

In his keynote address, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, praised the ACJMC for its transformative role in Nigeria’s legal system.

“This event marks a significant milestone in our collective journey toward a more efficient, transparent, and just criminal justice system,” Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said.

“The 2024 Annual Report stands as documentary evidence of the Committee’s relentless dedication, innovative strategies, and collaborative efforts.”

He enumerated key achievements in the last year including the implementation of an e-filing and case management system, developed in partnership with the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC), which is expected to streamline court processes and enhance efficiency.

Also, the ACJMC has intensified efforts to enforce the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, ensuring a uniform application of the law and stronger protection of defendants’ rights.

He added that the Committee has strengthened remand monitoring procedures, requiring detention facility officers to present applications to court when remand orders expire, reducing cases of unlawful detention.

Despite these achievements, Mr Fagbemi acknowledged ongoing challenges, including case delays and overcrowded detention facilities, stressing the need for continued stakeholder collaboration.

“The journey to a flawless justice system is complex,” he admitted. “But together—through collaboration between government agencies, civil society organizations, legal practitioners, and public-spirited individuals—we can overcome these challenges.”

The Centre for Social Legal Studies (CSLS) also reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s criminal justice reforms, pledging continued collaboration with the ACJMC.

Speaking with journalists at the launch, Oyinloye Okpajobi, an assistant to the President of CSLS, Yemi Akinseye-George, emphasised the organisation’s longstanding partnership with ACJMC in advancing legal accountability and efficiency.

“CSLS has been a key collaborator with the ACJMC, and this report is a testament to the strides we have made in strengthening the justice system,” Ms Okpajobi said.

She said CSLS has worked closely with ACJMC on projects to streamline case management, improve access to justice, and ensure compliance with judicial guidelines.

Ms Okpajobi stressed that sustained collaboration is necessary to address systemic issues such as case backlogs, inefficiencies, and human rights concerns within Nigeria’s legal framework.

“This report represents the collective effort of stakeholders committed to making justice more accessible and fair,” he said. “CSLS will remain an active partner in ensuring these reforms translate into tangible improvements for all Nigerians.”

In his goodwill message, Policespector General of, police, Kayode Egbetokun, also expressed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to justice, fairness, and accountability, acknowledging the ACJMC’s role in strengthening legal reforms.

