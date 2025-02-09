Get ready for the much-anticipated ‘The Cartel’, a gripping, action-packed thriller set to make its grand debut in cinemas nationwide on 7 March.

Produced by the acclaimed filmmaker Elvis Chucks, it unravels a powerful and suspenseful tale of drugs, power play, betrayals, drug trafficking, and family violence.

The filmmaker says the film takes audiences deep into the underbelly of crime, where loyalty is fleeting, and survival is everything.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Nollywood’s finest, The Cartel boasts stellar performances from Bolanle Ninalowo, Broda Shaggi, Clarion Chukwurah, Eniola Badmus, Chika Ike, Nkechi Blessing, and many more.

He adds that each actor brings raw intensity and depth to this thrilling narrative, promising an unforgettable cinematic journey.

The film’s breathtaking visuals, captured by Oscar Award-winning cinematographer Lance Gewer, further enhance the viewing experience.

the film combines a masterful blend of action, suspense, and emotion, keeping audiences at the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Distributed by FilmOne Cinemas, he adds that it will offer viewers a thrilling ride through a world where danger lurks at every corner.

