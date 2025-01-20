William Kumuyi, the founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, participated in a praise and prayer session on Sunday at President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Prayer and Praise Convocation in Washington, D.C.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Trump invited Mr Kumuyi, an 83-year-old clergyman, to share insights on the global shift in Christianity during the event.

Mr Kumuyi was the only Nigerian and African cleric invited to minister at the gathering.

At the Inauguration Praise and Prayer Convocation, held at Greater New Hope Baptist Church and hosted by Jim Garlow’s Well Versed World ministry and Tony Perkins of Family Research Council, Mr Kumuyi challenged the American church and its leaders to walk in holiness and righteousness as a precursor to renewal and revival.

Mr Kumuyi led the prayers in a video posted on Mr Perkins’ official YouTube page, which this newspaper monitored.

During the gathering, which brought together faith leaders and believers to pray for the nation and its incoming President, Mr Kumuyi, the convener of the Global Crusade, prayed for God to grant Mr Trump wisdom, for unity within the church under Mr Trump’s administration, and for the Lord to grant the incoming president forthrightness to speak the truth to power.

Mr Kumuyi’s 1 minute and 36 seconds long prayer went: “Let us pray, Almighty God. We thank You and bless Your name. What a great and glorious God you are. And what a gathering we have this afternoon. I want to thank You, Lord, for the church in America. You said, upon this rock, You would build Your church – not just for that generation but for every generation, and You say the gates of Hell shall not prevail against it.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Lord, we come in preparation for the celebration of Donald Trump, the president tomorrow. We’re asking that You will grant him wisdom, and You will grant the church the unity, the revival, the knowledge, the vision, and the forthrightness to speak the truth to power. And we pray, as You connect the church with the leader, that it will be a pleasing unity, that You will help the President, and that the church will remain the church.

“Revive Your church, restore Your church, and purge Your church so that there will be the holiness and the righteousness You expect for Your church, and the church will have a meaningful ministry in the government and America.”

Global evangelism

Mr Kumuyi met with top US clerics and media representatives to discuss partnerships to advance global evangelism and shared photos from the meeting.

It was great meeting with Congressman Robert Pittinger and Pastor Lucas Miles of @TPUSA yesterday, discussing how we can partner together for global evangelism as we prepare for the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. The harvest is plentiful, let’s pray for open doors… pic.twitter.com/fcMM06t6kk — Pastor William F. Kumuyi (@pastorwf_kumuyi) January 19, 2025

“It was a great meeting with Congressman Robert Pittinger and Pastor Lucas Miles of Turning Point USA yesterday, discussing how we can partner together for global evangelism as we prepare for the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. The harvest is plentiful; let’s pray for open doors and hearts ready to receive the Gospel. We believe in the power of the Gospel to transform lives and nations. Exciting times ahead!” he said.

Pastor Garlow, founder and CEO of Well Versed, a ministry to government officials, also explained that Mr Trump’s Inaugural Prayer and Praise Convocation was not “an ecumenical gathering.”

He stated, “We’re a Bible people. This is not an interreligious service. We will not pray to Allah or Buddha but to the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. This is not a prayer breakfast which is tall on breakfast and short on prayer.”

Mr Garlow noted that attendees at the event would spend several hours fasting amidst their prayers. “This is an event that is going to be primarily vertical. We’re talking to God, a holy, righteous, just God from a nation that desperately needs the touch of this God,” he continued.

Mr Trump is set to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States today (Monday).

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, who was also invited to perform at the presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast early Monday, did so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

