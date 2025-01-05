Renowned gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey has been invited to the United States on 20 January to minister at the inaugural prayer breakfast for President-elect Donald Trump.
The event is slated to be held in Washington, DC.
The famous gospel musician is the only Nigerian and African artiste on the lineup.
The US presidential inaugural Prayer breakfast is a non-political, faith-based event held every four years before the swearing-in of a new administration.
It focuses on prayers and worship as spiritual support for the US president and government.
Taking to his Instagram, the 44-year-old announced the invitation. He shared the event poster with the caption, “Let’s raise a sound in America. See you January 20, 2025.”
Reverend Merrie Turner is said to be hosting the event at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Presidential Ballroom. Other speakers include Pastor Mario Bramick and Avelda King.
Known as the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, a worship concert held annually and streamed on social media connecting millions of worshipers worldwide, Bassey has earned himself global recognition.
In 2024, the 75th Mayor of Albany, New York, Kathy Sheehan, recognised Bassey by declaring 6 October as “Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Day.”
The Akwa Ibom-born gospel artiste is known for his worship songs “Imela,” “Onise Iyanu,” and “Olowogbogboro.”
His music spans genres like jazz, hymns, and medleys, making him one of Nigeria’s most celebrated gospel ministers.
