United States President-elect Donald Trump has extended an invitation to William Kumuyi, founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, to attend his second inauguration as the 47th president of the country.

Mr Trump, 78, will be inaugurated on 20 January alongside his Vice President, JD Vance.

This follows the conclusion of the tenures of incumbent President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump.

The invitation is confirmed on the website of Larry Ross Communications, a U.S.-based public relations firm.

It comes two weeks after renowned Nigerian gospel artiste Nathaniel Bassey was invited to minister at Mr Trump’s inaugural prayer breakfast.

On 5 January, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Bassey is the only Nigerian and African artist scheduled to perform at the U.S. Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, a non-political, faith-based event held every four years before the swearing-in of a new administration.

However, the statement published on the Larry Ross Communications website announced Wednesday that the 83-year-old clergyman will share insights on the global Christian shift during the inauguration.

The statement also highlighted that Pastor Kumuyi’s presence will underscore the significance of religious freedom and Christian unity at the event.

Part of the statement reads: “As global leaders convene in Washington, D.C. for President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, one of the world’s most influential Christian leaders, Rev. William F. Kumuyi, will attend.

“Kumuyi, the General Superintendent and Founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM) based in Lagos, Nigeria, is pastor of the third-largest church in the world known for his impactful Bible teaching and evangelistic ministry.”

Christians globally

Responding to the invitation, the convener of the Global Crusade, Mr Kumuyi (GCK), described Trump as a steadfast advocate for the gospel, recognised not only by American Christians but also by Christians worldwide.

He highlighted that Mr Trump hosted the first-ever meeting of foreign ministers dedicated exclusively to international religious freedom and emphasised his commitment to Christian values during his first-term campaign.

Additionally, the Osun-born cleric noted that Mr Trump had pledged unwavering support for Christian priorities before his eventual departure from office.

During his visit to the United States, Mr Kumuyi is expected to meet with members of Congress, American church leaders, and media representatives.

“This moment in history reminds us that faith transcends borders and unites believers worldwide.

“As we gather in Washington, D.C., the global church stands together in prayer and purpose, advocating for faith-based dialogue to shape policies that uphold religious liberty and foster the growth of Christianity worldwide,” Pastor Kumuyi said.

Godly discussion

The statement highlighted that Pastor Kumuyi will be available for interviews to address topics such as the global shift in Christianity.

He will provide insights into findings from the Lausanne Movement, which reveal that the epicentre of Christianity is shifting from the Global North (Europe and North America) to the Global South (Africa, Asia, and Latin America), where growth is occurring both qualitatively and quantitatively.

“Global Leadership for 2025: At the recent DCLM Global Leadership Strategy Congress, Kumuyi challenged nearly 20,000 church leaders from 120 countries to embrace 2025 as the “Year of Higher Ground.”

Faith in Practice

In a recent Op-ed for The Christian Post, Kumuyi called on American Christians to deepen their trust in God for daily concerns, urging, “Why is it that we can trust God for eternity but not for today?” added the statement.

