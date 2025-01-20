Over the weekend, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State proudly announced his participation in the Houston Half Marathon, completing the gruelling race in 2 hours and 53 minutes under freezing conditions of 1°C.

While his achievement has garnered praise from many for showcasing resilience and a commitment to personal fitness, it has also sparked a wave of criticisms over his apparent disregard for similar events in his home state.

In a social media post, Governor Makinde shared, “Glad to have completed the Houston Half Marathon in 2 hours 53 minutes today. Though conditions were tough with freezing temperatures at 1 degree Celsius, I finished faster than the Berkeley Half Marathon, which I ran about 2 years ago. I also took part in a 5k fun run yesterday, which I completed in 38 minutes.”

While Governor Makinde’s participation in international races like the Houston and Berkeley Half Marathon may reflect his dedication to fitness, many Nigerians are questioning why he has yet to participate in prominent local races such as the Splash FM Ibadan City Marathon.

This annual event, a staple on the Nigerian athletics calendar for over a decade, takes place right in the heart of Oyo State and has continued to thrive solely on private funding.

Local criticism

A senior official at Splash FM, the organisers of the Ibadan City Marathon, expressed disappointment over the governor’s indifference.

“Well, the governor has the right to participate in any race he deems fit, but he has never taken part in the Splash FM Marathon. If he had participated, he would have posted it on social media like he is doing with this latest one.

“I wonder why people are making a lot of noise about this latest one; he has been doing it over the years,” the official told PREMIUM TIMES.

The official also debunked claims that the Oyo State government financially supports the Splash FM Marathon, stating, “I saw people saying online that the government has been sponsoring the Splash FM Marathon. The government has never sponsored the race.”

Not promoting local events

Beyond the Splash FM Marathon, other running initiatives in Oyo State have struggled to gain traction.

The Ibadan Marathon, a collaborative effort between the Oyo State government and Savvy Events, was scheduled for November 2024 but failed to materialise.

This lack of execution raises questions about the state’s commitment to fostering a fitness culture and promoting community-focused events.

Governor Makinde’s apparent preference for international races over local ones has made critics question whether his actions align with his administration’s goals.

At a press conference in September 2024, Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Wosilat Adegoke, represented the governor and emphasised the significance of the Ibadan Marathon.

“The Ibadan Marathon is an opportunity for runners, families, and spectators to unite in celebration of sportsmanship and community spirit. Through this event, we demonstrate our commitment to public health, active lifestyles, and progress,” she said.

Despite this rhetoric, the marathon never came to fruition, leaving many to wonder whether the governor’s participation in global events overshadows the potential growth of grassroots initiatives within his state.

Attempts by PREMIUM TIMES to speak with Ms Adegoke to shed light on the botched Ibadan Marathon or any other initiative in place by the state geared at encouraging participation in road races were abortive.

Calls and messages sent to her phone number were not responded to while filing this report.

Many believe that Governor Makinde’s active support of local marathons would have been a powerful statement of leadership and encouragement for his constituents.

