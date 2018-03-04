Kwam 1 weds long-time partner Fathia Opeyemi

Related News

Fuji legend, Wasiu Ayinde aka Kwam 1, pulled a surprise on his family and friends on Saturday morning when he wedded with his long-time partner, Fathia Opeyemi.

The event was held at his Ojushagbola Castle, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Registrars from Ikoyi registry coordinated the legalisation of the affair with exchange of rings and signatures.

The Fuji musician, who lost his daughter late last year, tied the knot on his 61st birthday.

K1 also confirmed the development on Instagram.

A socialite, Titi runs an upscale fabric store in Surulere, Lagos. She has had three kids for KWAM 1, who is known to be a self-confessed polygamist.

Their relationship became official after she welcomed K1’s 38th child in the U.S. in 2013.

They were partners but she bore his name.

Titi was once married to a certain Tunde Bashua but left him for the Fuji musician, who also accepted the only child she bore for him.

KWAM 1 also had other wives who bore him kids. So far, he has been legally married to some of these women including Yewande, who lives in Canada with her children. They are still married.

His marriage to Yewande held in Ghana.

Before the wedding on Saturday morning, the beautiful fabric merchant lived with her parents in Lekki, Lagos with her kids.

