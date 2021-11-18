Indeed, a lot can happen in a year or less. On new year eve of 2021, King of Fuji, KWAM1, showed off his romantic side when he serenaded his wife, Titi Masha, during a performance at a Lagos party.

The 64-year-old Fuji maestro and his wife earned the admiration of the party-goers as they were locked in a loving embrace for several minutes.

Kwam 1’s marriage to Titi was conducted by registrars from the Ikoyi registry at his Ojushagbola Castle, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, in 2017.

Titi runs an upscale fabric store in Surulere, Lagos. She has had three kids for KWAM 1, who is known to be a self-confessed polygamist.

Their relationship became official after she welcomed Kwam1’s 38th child in the U.S. in 2013.

Today, Emmanuella Aderopo, a dashing beauty, whom he fondly calls ‘Nuella Ajike Mi’, is the latest woman in his life.

By the time you are reading this, the lovebirds will have concluded their glamorous engagement ceremony at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

Who is Emmanuella Ropo?

This is the big question on the lips of many

as she is set to be the 64-year-old music legend’s wife.

In her 40s, Emmanuel runs a thriving children boutique and gifts store, Partydreams, in Omole Phase 1, Lagos. She also has a liquor store and is a Forex trader. She attended Yaba College of Technology where she studied Estate Management.

The leggy beauty and mother-of-three from a previous marriage, is also a titled chief in Otun Igbehin, Abeokuta.

She holds the traditional title of Otun Iyalode of Igbehin in Abeokuta.

Her late dad, Stephen Gboyega Odebiyi, was a respected Egba chief. He retired from the Nigerian Ports Authority but became a customary judge after retirement.

At her father’s burial reception on June 17, Kwam 1 was on the bandstand to entertain her guests at the party.

Indeed, Emmanuella has captivated Kwam 1’s heart as she is first of his numerous wives whom he would openly flaunt and eulogise on his official social media pages.

And it comes to Kwam 1, Emmanuella marks her territory and does so unapologetically.

As with his past affairs, the 64-year-old would have opted to keep it on the low. But with Emmanuella, whom he publicly refers to as Nuella, the singer doesn’t hesitate to declare her as his queen.

But it was the publicity-loving entrepreneur, who made their relationship public in the first place. Fashionable and enterprising, she is definitely enjoying the publicity that being Kwam 1’s woman is giving her.

The light-skinned entrepreneur who initially denied having an affair with the singer took to Instagram on Sunday night and posted a romantic message eulogising her man.

She said that he managed to capture her heart.

“My heart bleeds love for you and it fuels my entire being. I had ideas about what you could be, but you shattered those notions and replaced them with a reality beyond my wildest dreams. Men like you are not to be found anymore, You have managed to win both my heart and soul,” she wrote.

Kwam 1 regularly visits her Instagram account to lavish her with praises. Her face is also splattered all over his Instagram page.

Aside from the love-up photos from their pre-wedding photoshoot, the legendary singer also poured out his heart and showered encomiums on his new bride-to-be. It read :

“This is the day the Lord hath made. He calls the hours his own. As we wake up this third Wednesday in this month of November to unite in togetherness, to thank and praise God for all he has done in our life since the beginning of our journey.

“The host of heaven shall fight and defeat every secret and open opposition to our advancement in life. May the peace of the lord that passes all human understanding fill our heart and mind and remain with us forever.Amen.Ajike Okin welcome home.”

KWAM 1 also had other wives who bore him kids. So far, he has been legally married to some of these women including Yewande, who lives in Canada with her children. They are still married.