Kunle Rasheed, the media advisor of the Nigerian Fuji music legend, KWAM 1, has denied reports that his principal was slapped by his new wife, Emmanuella Ropo, over infidelity allegations.

Early in the week, a popular gossip blogger alleged that the famous singer and his wife, Emmanuella, had an altercation that became physical.

The blogger had also alleged that the Fuji maestro’s wife accompanies him to his official engagements and distracts the Fuji lord on such occasions, a claim Mr Rasheed also debunked in his statement.

He said: ‘‘We also state that Mrs Emmanuella Ropo Marshal is very busy with her wifely duties than to follow the fuji lord to his official engagements. In recent times, the only party she has attended with her husband was the one held in GRA Ikeja Lagos when a top society buff who is a common friend of the couple celebrated his 60th birthday’’.

His statement partly read: ‘‘The said blogger had gone on social media, to allege that Fuji king and Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 de Ultimate had quarrelled with his new wife Emmanuella Ropo Marshal and that the lady had even slapped the fuji king during the said altercation.

“Ordinarily, we would not have bothered to exchange words with this barefaced liar who chooses the holy month of Ramadan to tell hideous lies.

“We merely want to state that at no time did the Mayegun quarrel with his wife Ropo to the extent of her raising her hands on him. We are shocked that such an allegation can be thrown so casually.

“We make bold to say that this allegation is malicious and shudder even more than it could be peddled during Ramadan. Therefore, let the evil peddlers repent and seek the face of Allah for forgiveness’’.

The couple had an elaborate wedding ceremony held at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake Abeokuta, in November 2021.

It was the first time the Fuji maestro would stage a wedding this grand and public. His bride is also the only woman he has ever shown off and eulogised on social media.

The singer’s wife, who is in her 40s, runs a thriving children’s boutique and gifts store, Partydreams, in Omole Phase 1, Lagos. She also has a liquor store and is a Forex trader. She attended Yaba College of Technology, where she studied Estate Management.