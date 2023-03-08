Fuji Maestro Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1, is facing public scrutiny again after a video of him rejecting a kiss from his new wife Emmanuella at his 66th surprise birthday party on Saturday went viral.

There had been previous claims on social media about the pair having marital issues.

In April 2022, the singer denied reports that his wife slapped him over infidelity allegations.

In the same month, a popular gossip blogger alleged that the famous singer and his wife had an altercation that became physical.

The blogger also alleged that the Fuji maestro’s wife accompanies him to his official engagements and distracts him on such occasions.

In the video from the surprise birthday bash on 3rd march at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, Emmanuella attempted to kiss her husband. Still, he kept on moving his face away, and after she eventually kissed him, he wiped his lips with his handkerchief.

Reacting to the latest rumours about a marital crisis, Kunle Rasheed, the singer’s spokesman, said it was unfortunate that people thrive on negativity.

“Our attention has been drawn again to another round of unofficial and unreliable pieces of information that the Mayegun of Yorubaland, K1 de Ultimate, is not in love with his darling wife hence the rejection of her kiss at his surprise birthday gig held at Radisson Blu over the weekend.”

Not a big deal

He said the rejected kiss was not a big deal.

“These rumour mongers have turned what ordinary was inconsequential to something they feel in their delusion; they should celebrate and spread for a gain we do not understand.”

“These rumour spinners, who thrive only in negativity should be able to see through their hate that love has found a place to stay permanently in the couple’s hearts.”

Mr Rasheed, however, did not give an insight into why Kwam 1 rejected the public display of affection (kiss) from his wife.

Claiming that it is evident that K1 and his wife Emmanuella love each other dearly, he pointed out that their love is understood by many, yet gossipers wish to see the couple’s marriage not working well.

“It engulfs them with sadness and pain so much that their daily activities are to shop endlessly for ways to transfer their unhappy mode to a couple constantly enjoying the bliss of their union,” he added.

He also reassured the public that the couple is still waxing strong and have no intentions of stopping their beautiful marriage.

“We wish to say it clearly for the umpteenth time that “Ajike Okin” and her darling husband K1 de Ultimate have mastered how to always keep their faces toward the sunshine so that the shadows can fall behind them. They are still sailing on that love boat without intending to halt the sail or sink it.”

Background

After several shots at matrimony, Kwam 1 married Emmanuella in November 2021. Emmanuella is his third wife after Titi Masha, whom he married in 2017, and Yewande, who lives in Canada with their children.

The couple had an elaborate wedding ceremony at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Ake Abeokuta, graced by over 30 monarchs.

It was the first time the Fuji maestro would stage a grand and public wedding. His bride is the only woman he has ever shown off and eulogised on social media.

The singer’s wife, who is in her 40s, runs a thriving children’s boutique and gifts store, Partydreams, in Omole Phase 1, Lagos. She also has a liquor store and is a Forex trader. She attended Yaba College of Technology, where she studied Estate Management.

In July 2022, the singer reassured his wife that she was the last wife he would ever marry.

“She is my wife, I will never let you go, and this one must not go. No more pack and go,’’ the singer gestured through the song’s lyrics by pointing at his wife sitting by his side.

