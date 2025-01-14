The 2024/2025 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership season is set to kick off on Wednesday, 15 January, with an exciting slate of fixtures across eight centres in the country.

The opening matchday promises a fierce start, with two South-South derbies taking centre stage, alongside other thrilling matchups as teams begin their quest for glory.

Group A

Edo Queens vs Abia Angels – Benin City

The official opening Star Match of the new season set to be broadcast on NTA and Startimes will feature defending champions, Edo Queens, hosting Abia Angels at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Edo Queens, who claimed their maiden league title last season, also triumphed in the West Africa Zone B (WAFU-B) Women’s Champions League and reached the final of the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League, ultimately finishing in fourth place. Under coach Moses Aduku, who has been handed a contract extension, the club’s primary focus will be to build on last season’s successes and defend their league title.

In contrast, Abia Angels will be hoping to avoid another relegation battle after narrowly escaping the drop last season, surviving by whiskers on goal difference. With Adanna Nwaneri, a former Super Falcons defender, now at the helm, the Umuahia-based side will aim to improve on last season’s performance and start the campaign on a positive note.

Edo Queens has been dominant in recent encounters, winning two of the last three league meetings, but Abia Angels pulled off a shock 1-0 victory in Benin City during the 2022/23 season.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Ekiti Queens vs Heartland Queens – Ado Ekiti

For the first time in top-flight history, Ekiti Queens and Heartland Queens will face off at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti.

Ekiti Queens managed to narrowly avoid relegation last season, while Heartland Queens defied expectations by qualifying for the Super Six from Group A.

Despite their struggles at the Super Six, Obi Ogbala’s side will be aiming to build on that experience and continue their growth. Ekiti Queens, under new coach Jacob Vandhi, will be hoping to improve on last season’s performance and avoid another relegation battle.

Confluence Queens vs Remo Stars Ladies – Anyigba

Another exciting matchup features Confluence Queens and Remo Stars Ladies at the Anyigba City Stadium in Kogi State.

Confluence Queens finished second in Group A last season, securing a Super Six spot but struggled to make an impact in the playoffs. Their opponent, Remo Stars, had a solid debut season, finishing fifth in Group B, and have been in good form recently, winning the Ogun State FA Cup and reaching the semi-final of the 2024 President Federation Cup.

Their success in the Sheroes Cup adds further confidence as they prepare for the new season.

Nasarawa Amazons vs Dannaz Ladies – Lafia

Nasarawa Amazons will begin their campaign with a home match against Dannaz Ladies at Lafia City Stadium.

The Solid Babes finished top of Group A last season but couldn’t replicate that success in the Super Six. They will be determined to return to the Super Six playoffs, starting with a strong result against Dannaz Ladies, who had a commendable debut season in 2023/24, finishing just outside the playoff spots.

Group B

Rivers Angels vs Ibom Angels – Port Harcourt

The first of two South-South derbies on Matchday 1 sees Rivers Angels host Ibom Angels in Port Harcourt.

Rivers Angels came agonizingly close to claiming an eighth league title last season, finishing second in the Super Six by a single point.

With new coach Tosan Blankson in charge, they will be eager to go one better this season and secure that elusive title. Meanwhile, Ibom Angels return to the top flight after a successful promotion campaign, and their new coach, Edwin Okon, will be looking to make a strong start as they aim to retain their top-flight status.

Adamawa Queens vs Naija Ratels FC – Gombe

In a Northern derby, Adamawa Queens host Naija Ratels at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

Both teams finished on 17 points last season, with Adamawa Queens emerging victorious in their last encounter, winning 2-0. Naija Ratels, however, will be determined to bounce back and improve on their mid-table finish, aiming for a spot in the Super Six this time around.

Benue Queens vs FC Robo Queens – Lafia

In a David vs Goliath encounter, newly promoted Benue Queens will face FC Robo Queens at Lafia City Stadium.

Benue Queens, fresh off their return to the top flight, will be hoping to make a statement in their debut season.

Under the guidance of experienced coach Liadi Bashiru, they will be looking for a positive result to set the tone for their maiden top-flight campaign.

On the other hand, FC Robo Queens, perennial contenders in the league, will be hoping to secure a victory to relaunch their bid for a return to the end of the season’s Championship Super Six tournament.

Bayelsa Queens vs Delta Queens – Yenegoa

The second South-South derby of the day sees Bayelsa Queens host Delta Queens at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenegoa.

This fixture is one of the most anticipated of the opening matchday, given the fierce rivalry between the two teams.

Delta Queens have had the upper hand in recent encounters, winning three of the last eight meetings, while Bayelsa Queens have managed just one victory.

Both teams now have new coaches at the helm, with Tosan Blankson guiding Bayelsa Queens and Peter Dedevbo taking over at Delta Queens. This match will set the tone for both teams as they embark on their league campaigns.

With so many exciting fixtures on the horizon, Matchday 1 of the 2024/25 NWFL Premiership promises to deliver plenty of action as teams jostle for early points and set their sights on achieving their season goals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

