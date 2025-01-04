On Friday, the Nigerian entertainment scene started 2025 with a dramatic feud between Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy and popular socialite and celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest.

This exchange has captured public attention, with the pair trading insults and accusations back-to-back on their official Instagram stories.

The spat began when Burna Boy, known for hits like ‘Last Last,’ posted what many interpreted as a jab at Cubana Chief Priest, a well-known figure in the hospitality industry and a close associate of Afrobeats star Davido.

Opening Salvo

In the post, Burna referred to Cubana Chief Priest as “Owerri Rick Ross,” a nickname implying a comparison to the American rapper known for his larger-than-life persona.

Burna Boy stated that Cubana should not forget he is “Azaman,” suggesting he is merely a middleman or facilitator. He also hinted at an arrested “Omo Igbo,” warning that Cubana might be next.

Unwilling to let the jab slide, Cubana Chief Priest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, fired back on his Instagram stories, accusing Burna Boy of being bitter and questioning the authenticity of his Grammy win.

He suggested that Burna’s victory was heavily influenced by Diddy, alluding to the producer’s legal troubles involving a “baby oil” case with the FBI and alleging the win as a “bend-down-collect” (“an affair for”) achievement. This stems from claims by others, including embroiled Nigerian singer Speed Darlington, that Diddy’s involvement played a key role in Burna’s success.

Cubana also took a swipe at Burna Boy’s recent statement about “suffering PTSD” after being attacked by a fan during a recent Greater Lagos concert, sarcastically linking it to his association with Diddy.

Additionally, the celebrity barman alleged unresolved issues of Burna Boy, such as “debts involving luxury cars and jewellery.” He expressed his readiness “to expose more” about Burna Boy’s personal and financial affairs.

‘I don’t owe debts’

Burna Boy, refusing to let the exchange slide, fired back at Cubana Chief Priest, dismissing his claims as baseless and accusing him of projecting his insecurities. He defended his lifestyle, asserting that he pays for everything he owns, often in cash, and “does not have any debts.”

His remarks subtly shifted focus, with many interpreting his “debt” comments as a veiled reference to Davido, highlighting Burna’s ongoing rivalry with him. Burna emphasised that his reputation in Lagos is well-known, suggesting it would have already made headlines if he were indebted.

Burna mocked Cubana further, implying he should worry about maintaining or servicing stolen cars rather than attacking him. He sarcastically hinted that his opponent “might end up in jail.”

The Grammy award-winning star escalated the exchange by mocking Cubana Chief Priest, accusing him of being unintelligent and suggesting that he might have influenced his boss into participating in a “failed crypto scam that almost ruined his career.”

In response, Cubana turned his focus back to Burna, questioning how someone who claims to be wealthy could still “harbour so much bitterness and pain. He sarcastically referred to Burna as an “African princess,” alleging that his Grammy win resulted from submission rather than merit.

Cubana mocked Burna for “bowing down to grab a Grammy” and accused him of projecting his struggles onto others, implying that his success came at a high emotional cost.

N1million performance

As the feud intensified, Cubana Chief Priest took a trip down memory lane, sharing a video from his 2018 birthday party. He claimed he paid Burna Boy N1 million to perform as a “backup act” during the event.

In the video, Burna casually asked for a slice of Cubana’s birthday cake, which Cubana used to emphasise his long-standing influence and success in the industry.

Cubana mockingly reminded Burna to “be humble,” referring to him as a “small boy” who had only “recently joined the queue of success.”

Burna Boy retaliated by sharing an interview video of Bethel Okechukwu, who claimed to be Cubana Chief Priest’s brother. In the video, Bethel, identifying himself as a phone repairer at Alaba International Market, prayed for Cubana to remember him.

Burna used the video to taunt Cubana, calling his brother a “middleman” (‘Azaman’) and joking that “poverty (‘Owu’) was affecting him.” Burna offered $30,000 to help the man and urged someone to locate him.

In response, Cubana shaded Burna Boy, questioning his priorities. He pointed out that while Burna claimed to have $30,000 to give to his brother, he had “forgotten the fan he allegedly hit during his performance at the Greater Lagos Festival Countdown.”

Like Burna, Cubana announced his intention to help the ‘injured fan’ instead, promising “millions” for the boy, whom he described as “a victim of brutality and oppression.” Cubana also dismissed Burna’s actions as insincere, stating he stays loyal to the real ones (referencing Davido) and doesn’t post and delete like “cowards.”

The public has been divided over the feud, with fans dominating debates about both stars’ successes and personalities.

While some believe Burna Boy’s comments were uncalled for, others see Cubana Chief Priest’s responses as equally provocative.

