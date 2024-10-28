In his latest diss track ‘Baby Oil,’ singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, throws jabs at Afrobeats star Burna Boy, the EFCC, and American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Speed Darlington, 39, released ‘Baby Oil’ weeks after linking Burna Boy to P. Diddy, who is facing legal trouble with the FBI over alleged sexual exploitation. Reports also revealed that nearly a thousand bottles of baby oil were seized from the rapper’s home. Darlington’s sarcastic posts questioned Burna Boy’s ties to Diddy, hinting that the rapper’s support may have influenced his 2021 Grammy win.

Soon after, Darlington was detained for accusations of defamation and cyberstalking against Burna Boy. After being released on bail, he turned his experience into ‘Baby Oil,’ showcasing his defiance. The track quickly gained popularity, landing on Spotify’s daily charts. On Sunday, Darlington announced the release of the music video.

Baby Oil review

In “Baby Oil,” Darlington maintains a playful yet provocative tone. The singer mocks his arrest and criticises the EFCC, presenting himself as resilient against the accusations. The track uses humour and defiance, poking fun at Burna Boy’s connection to Diddy while leveraging the controversy surrounding Diddy’s legal troubles.

Darlington’s lyrics echo a stance on the influence he believes he still holds. The song’s notable opening line, “EFCC dey give bed, DSS dey give food,” reflects his defiance, suggesting that even legal intimidation won’t deter him. He emphasises that he’s “survived ground zero,” suggesting he’s endured challenging situations before and implying that further attempts to intimidate him are futile.

The singer levels direct challenges at Burna Boy, questioning the value and authenticity of his achievements, notably with jabs like “Real life, Odogwu, I am not a culture vulture.”

“Odogwu” is an Ibo word often associated with strength or prominence. Darlington’s self-portrayal of authenticity contrasts with Burna’s “cultural appropriation.” He implies that his resilience and street credibility surpass any symbolic status Burna holds, calling his integrity into question.

In further parts, where he says, “Clear conscience fears no accusation,” he suggests Burna is overreacting without justification, while Darlington remains calm with a clear conscience. The song continues to address his forthcoming business plans, saying he’ll distribute “baby oil” with the help of local distributors like Abutex. This adds humour to his punchlines while demonstrating his entrepreneurial mindset.

He also credits supporters, thanking those who stood by him during his recent arrest and mentioning names like former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, controversial Biafran political activist Simon Ekpa, and legal activist Deji Adeyanju. He uses gratitude to reinforce his image as someone who thrives on loyalty and public support.

These bold lyrics are packed with jests and subtle ridicule, positioning Darlington as a “fearless critic” unafraid of confrontation.

Music video review

The Baby Oil music video extends Darlington’s confrontational tone into a satirical prison setting in a field area, showing him as the prison’s dominant figure in a way that will amuse the audience.

Wearing typical orange prison garb, he’s portrayed with privileges such as clothes being washed and sundried by fellow prisoners, symbolising his influence even in confinement.

Fellow prisoners like him, who seem to be his subordinates, are seen carrying cartons filled with oil, resembling baby oil products, which they deliver to Darlington. He inspects the goods with a sense of authority and signs the baby oil products.

This visual narrative cleverly plays on Darlington’s metaphor of resilience and adaptability, showing him as unbreakable despite adversity. With Darlington receiving fresh supplies and presiding over the prison like a boss, the video illustrates his message of defiance and pride.

