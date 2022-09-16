The Afropop singer, Yemi Alade, has released a new single titled “Bubble It.’ The song features the Jamaican dancehall star, Grace Hamilton, also known as Spice.

The new single is a follow-up to her previous songs “My Man” featuring Kranium and “Begging”.

Yemi Alade recently performed in Paris, Brussels and the Royal Festival alongside African music legend Angélique Kidjo.

A statement by her promoters, sent to PREMIUM TIMES, suggests that the singer is seeking to attract a new audience with the new tune.

“Stripping away her typical wholesome tone of voice, Yemi Alade is progressively demonstrating her ability to attract both a mature audience and a youthful one (over 1 million followers on TIKTOK) with this latest single,” the statement reads.

In 2009, Yemi Alade won the ‘Peak Talent show’ and signed to Effyzzie Music Group.

She released “Johnny”, a hit single that would project her to the limelight. She has since gained massive recognition in the music industry and is considered one of the most prominent African artists.

She has released five albums: King of Queens (2015), Mama Africa (The Diary of An African Woman) (2016), Black Magic (2017), Woman of Steel (2019), and Empress (2020).

