Famous Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, better known as Kizz Daniel, has released the video for his 2022 hit song ‘Buga’.

Tekno, who sang a verse in the song, was also featured in the video released on Wednesday

T.G Omori, popularly called Boy Director, directed the music video.

Since its release, ‘Buga’ has broken several records across the globe. There have been several dance challenges on Tiktok to promote the less than four-minute song, which has increased its popularity.

The colourful video of the song was shot in a carnival-like setting, displaying various countries’ flags.

The music video also features famous skit maker, Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Oga Sabinus. The skit maker won the best online content at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The 28-year-old Afropop singer released the visuals of ‘Buga’ on Wednesday after the song has amassed over 17 million views on YouTube.

Since its release, it has topped the charts of various online music streaming platforms.

The song had achieved the status of the most Shazamed song in the world and also held the number one position in over ten countries on the Apple Music Charts.

Shazam is an online application that can identify music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.

However, according to mid-year data compiled by TurnTable Charts, a music magazine, “Buga” is already the third most-streamed song of 2022 and the No. 38 most-heard song on the radio. The theme is also named the No. 10 overall song of 2022 so far.

As a result, “Buga” is now the most played song of the year, not just in Nigeria but in other parts of Africa and Europe.

According to Turn Table data, the song has spent six weeks atop the chart to break the tie with Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” and Skiibii & Davido’s “Baddest Boy (Remix)”, which were released much earlier.

Kizz Daniel is regarded as one of the few Nigerian singers without a bad song, as every music he releases is a hit.

These include Laye (2016) ‘Woju (2016), Jumbo (2016), Mama (2016), Yeba(2017), Jaho (2020), Park n Go (2020), and Ada (2020) and Pour me water (2021).

The Ogun State-born singer started his music career in 2013 when he signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment; he left the label following a well-publicised contract dispute and court case.

The father-of-two later founded his record label, the Fly Boy Inc record label, in November 2017.