Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name, Davido, has dropped the visuals of ‘So Crazy’ which features American rap star, Lil Baby.

The track is the second single off his third studio album ‘A Better Time’ which drops on November 13.

The release comes a day after a two-minute snippet of his collaboration with Nicki Minaj leaked on social media Speroach.

Davido’s collaboration with American rapper, Young Thug, has also made it online.

Davido hinted that Nicki Minaj, and his colleague, Tiwa Savage, would feature in his forthcoming album for the first time in May 2019.

‘A Better Time’ would serve as a follow-up to his sophomore album, ‘A Good Time’.

The latter was released on November 22, 2019, through Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), RCA Records, and Sony Music.

It featured guest appearances from Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Gunna, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Dremo, Peruzzi, Popcaan, Zlatan, Yonda, Wurld, and Naira Marley.

Davido also enlisted Speroach Beatz, Tekno, Shizzi, Kiddominant, P2J, London on da Track, Fresh VDM, Seyi, Teekay Witty, Ray Keys, and Vstix to produce the album.

Watch ‘So Crazy’ video below