Rave of the moment, Bella Shmurda, has dropped the visuals for his hit ‘Cash App’ and it stars Zlatan and Lincoln.

In the controversial video, the artistes are on the run after robbing the Bank of America and are declared wanted by the U.S. police.

The video was directed by Visionary Pictures.

On Apple Music, the song has shuffled between the top 10 spots and it is also trending on YouTube.

Bella Shmurda’s career shot into the limelight in 2019 after he dropped ‘Vision 2020’.

