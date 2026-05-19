The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has suspended its National Treasurer, Baba “JFO” Ojonugwa, alongside eight other members over an alleged WhatsApp group call.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, PMAN’s Acting General Secretary, Elizabeth Gabriel, said the decision followed the adoption of the final report submitted by the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to the National Executive Council (NEC) on 27 April.

Ms Gabriel noted that the NEC adopted the report at its meeting on 17 May, following disciplinary proceedings initiated against JFO and others over issues linked to the call held on 25 December 2025.

Others suspended alongside JFO are Abdulsalami “Triple A” Abdulhakeem, Olumide Aduloju, Joshua Offiong, Njiribeako Alexander, Oliver “Don Oliver” Omaniode, Williams “Ejekajo” Eje, Eric “Ricky” Kussiy and Sydney “Sydney Sparrow” Asowari.

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The association did not reveal the issues discussed by the suspended individuals during the WhatsApp group call.

Ms Gabriel said they were suspended for 12 months, subject to the provisions of the association’s constitution.

She stated that the NEC found their actions inconsistent with the association’s constitutional discipline, order, and institutional integrity.

She said: “To ensure stability, restore constitutional order and protect the interests of PMAN members across the country, it was resolved that affected chapters shall, where necessary, be placed under interim administrative arrangements, while elections in affected chapters shall be conducted within the constitutionally guided period as may be directed by NEC.

“The Acting General Secretary further disclosed that in respect of the office of the National Treasurer, NEC adopted the recommendation that Baba Ojonugwa, popularly known as JFO, be suspended from the office of National Treasurer for a period of twelve months, in accordance with the relevant disciplinary provisions of the PMAN constitution, subject to his right of appeal to the National Delegates Conference.”

Ungranted invitation

Ms Gabriel further noted that, before the suspension, the nine individuals were referred to the NDC for investigation and appropriate recommendations regarding the issues.

She added that the NDC issued formal invitation letters to the affected persons and followed up with reminders, but they failed to appear.

“Following the said referral, the National Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Comrade Uche James, with Kevin A. Williams as Secretary, issued query letters, invitation letters, and reminder notices to the affected persons. Two interrogative sessions were subsequently held via Zoom on the 22nd and 23rd of April, 2026.

“The Committee reported that the affected persons were duly notified and afforded opportunity to appear, respond and defend themselves, but failed, neglected or refused to participate in the proceedings despite the additional opportunity granted in the interest of fair hearing,” Ms Gabriel stated.

According to her, the NEC adopted the NDC’s findings and recommendations and directed that the individuals be subjected to the appropriate constitutional disciplinary measures.

Appointment of acting treasurer

Furthermore, Ms Gabriel disclosed that the association appointed Uche James as acting treasurer in the absence of JFO.

She added that the appointment would remain in effect pending the conclusion of further investigations.

“Consequent upon the suspension, NEC, by unanimous decision, appointed Comrade Uche James as the Acting National Treasurer of PMAN, pending the expiration or lawful review of the suspension period, or until a National Delegates Conference is convened in accordance with the constitution”, she said.

Ms Gabriel further stated that the NEC recognised Mr James as a seasoned accountant and a committed unionist.

She said the NEC noted that his experience, discipline and deep institutional knowledge were expected to reinforce financial management, accountability and transparency within the association during this crucial period.

She also said the association’s NEC praised the NDC for the maturity, diligence and fairness it demonstrated in carrying out its responsibilities.

“It also reassured of PMAN’s commitment to constitutional governance, internal discipline, due process, institutional stability, and protection of the union from acts capable of dragging it back into disorder.”

President reacts

Ms Gabriel further noted that PMAN President, Pretty Okafor, responded to the decision.

Mr Okafor reiterated that the association would continue to welcome dissent, criticism, and internal engagement, provided they remain within the limits of its constitution.

He stressed that no member, officer, chapter executive or group would be allowed to undermine the association’s lawful organs or misrepresent its authority.

Mr Okafor further stated that no member would be permitted to use informal platforms to destabilise the collective interests of Nigerian musicians.

“Members, state chapters, partners and stakeholders are, therefore, advised to take notice of the decisions of NEC and continue to relate with the lawful organs of PMAN accordingly.

“PMAN remains focused on rebuilding the union, protecting musicians, expanding opportunities for members, strengthening institutional structures, and positioning Nigerian music for greater national and international impact,” he stressed.

No comment

As of press time, none of the nine individuals had commented on their suspension.

However, this newspaper checked JFO’s social media pages and found that he had not made any statement regarding the suspension.

Further checks showed that his last Facebook post centred on the 2027 general elections.

The post JFO made on his page on Sunday read, “What I said at Abuja, where emerging Nigerian leaders and presidential candidates gathered in 2027 when I contested for the House of Representatives.”