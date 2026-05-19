The Togolese government has removed visa requirements for citizens of all African countries.

It will now allow holders of valid African passports to enter the country without a visa for stays of up to 30 days — the latest attempt by African countries to ease movement across the continent.

The country’s Minister of Security, Calixte Madjoulba, disclosed in a statement on Monday that the decision is aimed at deepening regional integration and boosting cross-border cooperation on the continent.

Mr Madjoulba linked the new directive, which took effect on Sunday, to the country’s commitment to regional integration and Pan-African cooperation.

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He said the policy is part of Togo’s broader agenda to strengthen the free movement of people and goods across Africa.

The West African country also seeks to position itself as a regional centre for trade, services, culture and investment.

“This measure reflects the constant desire of the highest Togolese authorities to promote African integration, strengthen the free movement of people and goods, and encourage greater cooperation between the states and peoples of the continent.

“It forms part of the policy of openness, modernisation and attractiveness initiated by the President of the Council, with the ambition of making Togo a regional hub for services, business, culture and human exchange at the heart of Africa,” the statement read.

However, the minister stressed that the visa waiver does not override laws relating to illegal entry, unauthorised stay, or national security measures.

According to Mr Madjoulba, despite the removal of visa requirements, travellers will still be required to comply with immigration, health and security procedures before entering the country.

“The Minister of Security recalls that the visa exemption, for a maximum duration of thirty (30) days, does not exempt travellers from complying with security, immigration and public health requirements applicable upon entry into national territory.

“The visa exemption measure does not prevent the application of legal and regulatory provisions relating to irregular entry, illegal stay, or measures of administrative police and national security,” the statement added.

Under the new rules, visitors must complete an online travel declaration through the government’s official platform at least 24 hours before arrival.

The process will generate a travel slip that must be presented at border entry points as part of mandatory administrative and security checks.

The Togolese government said all relevant agencies and border authorities had been instructed to ensure immediate implementation of the policy across land, air and sea entry points.

The decision could improve regional mobility and encourage tourism, trade and business travel within West Africa and the broader African continent.

Togo’s new travel policy aligns with broader African Union goals, including the promotion of free movement across the continent through frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Lomé is the latest African country to adopt this policy, following Rwanda, Ghana and Kenya, which recently expanded visa-free access for African travellers.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that last Friday, Nigeria also reciprocated Rwanda’s 30-day visa-free entry.

Easier mobility is widely seen as essential for increasing intra-African trade and economic cooperation.

The policy is considered symbolic, particularly because it amplifies the Pan-African ideals of unity, solidarity and regional integration among states.