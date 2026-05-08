Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been named an inductee into the 2026 Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The organisers announced Davido as part of this year’s class ahead of the induction ceremony scheduled for June 1 in Atlanta’s Historic Westside.

The recognition places him alongside entertainment figures honoured for their influence on Black culture and global music.

Other inductees listed included Ludacris, an Atlanta-based artiste and philanthropist; Paul Morton, a renowned gospel singer; and Maynard Jackson, a former Atlanta Mayor.

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The feat has added the “Timeless” crooner to the list of African artists previously recognised by the organisation, including late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame was created by the Black American Music Association and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus to honour people who have shaped Black entertainment and music.

It recognises Black entertainers and cultural figures who have influenced music and entertainment worldwide, with inductees receiving plaques placed along the walkway in Atlanta in recognition of their impact on Black culture.

Davido’s Walk of Fame recognition is coming as he takes the stage as a music star.

He had shared a post on his X page(formerly Twitter) on Thursday, “God is the best of all planners! 15 years in da game”, reflecting on his journey so far.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Davido, born in Atlanta, Georgia, began his music career professionally in 201, and started working on his debut studio album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’, a mixture of Afrobeats and hip hop.

He made his music debut as a member of the group KB International, and rose to fame after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ (2012).

Within a decade and a half, Davido has delivered several hit records, including five studio albums: Omo Baba Olowo (2012), A Good Time (2019), A Better Time (2020), Timeless (2023), and 5ive (2025).

He has secured several nominations and awards on the global stage, with three nominations at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards (2024), including Best Global Music Album for Timeless.

(NAN)