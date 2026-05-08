Twenty state governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have passed a vote of no confidence in Hope Uzodimma, the Imo State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), accusing him of financial impropriety and loss of confidence in his leadership, PREMIUM TIMES can confirm.

Arise News first reported the governors’ meeting and its outcome on Thursday night, but the Nigeria Governors Forum issued a statement on Friday denying that such a meeting had taken place. However, this newspaper can confirm that the meeting was indeed held.

The governors, at the extraordinary meeting held Thursday night in Abuja, also resolved to replace Mr Uzodimma with Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah as the new chairman of the forum, according to two APC governors who separately spoke to PREMIUM TIMES.

The meeting took place shortly after Vice President Kashim Shettima submitted President Bola Tinubu’s presidential nomination forms.

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“If you are accused of impropriety, you should step down or render account,” one of the governors told PREMIUM TIMES.

A second governor who confirmed the development said the forum, being a voluntary association, operates differently from legislative bodies such as the National Assembly. “They can decide to remove the chairman for the reasons stated,” the governor said.

Both governors insisted that, as far as they were concerned, Mr Uzodimma had been removed and Mr Mbah is the new chairman of the forum.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the governors raised concerns about Mr Uzodimma’s leadership style, alleged financial impropriety, and his failure to provide satisfactory explanations for the accusations levelled against him.

The governors are said to have subsequently informed President Tinubu of their decision.

It was unclear whether Mr Tinubu had intervened in the crisis, which had been brewing for several weeks.

About 20 governors attended the meeting, with some participating virtually.

Governors against Uzodinma

Governors who voted against Mr Uzodimma are from Adamawa, Zamfara, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, Benue, Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, Borno, Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, and Kano states.

Those backing Mr Uzodimma are the governors of Yobe, Lagos, Gombe, Kogi, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo, Sokoto, Jigawa, and Kaduna states.

Forum denies, insists Uzodimma remains chairman

Following Arise’s report, the PGF’s Director General, Folorunso Aluko, said that no such meeting or resolution had taken place.

In an official statement, he described the reports as entirely false.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Progressive Governors Forum states categorically that the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth,” the statement read.

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The forum further said its secretariat had no record of any resolution removing Mr Uzodimma from office. “The PGF secretariat has no record of, and is not aware of, any resolution removing the Chairman. His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, remains the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum,” it added.