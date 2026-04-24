Five-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo has released her 19th studio album titled ‘Hope’.

‘Hope’ features global superstars including Pharrell Williams, Nile Rogers, Quavo, Ayra Starr, Davido and many others.

Recently, the singer announced that the album took her five years to put together.

She also said that the new album is dedicated to her mother, Yvonne.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“She is the one who taught me that every dream I had could be accomplished, that hope for a better future is what makes us human. She left us five years ago, but her message resonates to this very day.

“I put my whole heart into this album, and I’m so grateful to all the great artists who have contributed their genius to the album,” the Queen of African Music, as she is fondly referred to, wrote.

In 2024, she released one of the tracks in the album, ‘Joy’, featuring Davido, to popular acclaim.

Tracks in the album include ‘Bando’ (Pharrell Williams, Quavo), ‘Aye Kan’ (Are You Coming Back? Ft Ayra Starr), ‘No Stopping Us’ (Pharrell Williams), ‘Fall on Me’ (PJ Morton), ‘Oyaya’ (IZA, Nile Rodgers), and ‘Superwoman’ (Dadju).

Others are ‘I’m on Fire’ (The Cavemen), ‘You Can’, ‘Kakua’ (Diamond Platnumz), ‘Sunlight to My Soul’ (Soweto Gospel Choir), ‘For Me’ (Pharrell Williams, Charlie Wilson), ‘Big Heart’, ‘Jerusalema’, ‘Joy’ (Davido), ‘Nadi Balance’ (Ms Maurice), and ‘Malaïka’ (Florent Pagny).

Hope

The 16-track album is a vibrant blend of Afrobeats fused with American R&B, funk, and global pop.

Among the artistes featured in the project are Shizzi, Florent Pagny, Dadju, Fally Ipupa, Charlie Wilson, Iza, PJ Morton, Diamond Platnumz, The Cavemen, as well as Soweto Gospel Choir.

Her solo rendition of Master KG’s and Nomcebo Zikode’s ‘Jerusalema’ added a certain spiritual depth or emotional quality to the album.

READ ALSO: Recording Academy member explains how Grammy award winners are chosen

“This one is about nothing but good vibes, good energy and the power of staying together. I poured my heart into every rhythm and every word, and I can’t wait for it to become the soundtrack to your most beautiful moments. Let’s celebrate life, resilience, and the joy of being alive

“A huge thank you again to all the gifted and talented people who contributed to this project, dedicated to my late mother Yvonne, which is so incredibly dear to my heart,” she said of the album.