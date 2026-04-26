In November 2025, Nigerian singer Oniyide “Zinoleesky” Azeez denied rumours that he had left Marlian Records, owned by Azeez “Naira Marley” Fashola, and reaffirmed his allegiance to the label.

The 25-year-old, who signed to Marlian Records in 2020, rose to prominence with hit tracks such as “Chrome Eccentric”, “Grit & Lust”, and “Gen Z”, among others.

Six months later, the “Celine Dion” crooner announced his departure from the label on X, though not in the usual manner many artistes adopt when leaving the platform that brought them into the limelight.

He revealed his exit alongside the launch of his own label, Zinodict Music, and the release of his first single, “Nostalgia”, under the new imprint.

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Released on 24 April and produced by AJ Productions, “Nostalgia” marked a new phase in Zinoleesky’s career. However, debates emerged over whether his tone and sound remained the same as when he was under Marlian Records.

Nostalgia

The two-minute fifty-six-second track blends romantic lyrics with smooth, emotive melodies.

True to the meaning of its title, a bittersweet, sentimental longing for the past, the song leans into reflection, gratitude, and the highs and lows of life.

With the line, “You feel what I’m feeling, this is nostalgia, you feel what I’m feeling, baby, this is nostalgia,” Zinoleesky draws listeners into a shared emotional space, inviting them to connect with his memories and mood.

The song feels relatable, especially for anyone reflecting on where they started and how far they have come.

Transition

“Nostalgia” carries a sense of transition. While Zinoleesky still holds on to the sound that made him popular, there are clear signs of growth as he begins to shape a more independent voice.

The signature log drums remain present, a familiar element from his earlier hits like “Kilofeshe” and “Party No Dey Stop” with Adekunle Gold, but the production now feels richer and more layered, moving away from a predictable, formula-driven style.

While he maintains his street-pop energy, there is a subtle soul influence in the melodies, particularly in lines that admire a woman’s physical beauty, giving the track a softer feel.

The line goes thus, “Egbà mí, sé ìdí yí ò wá pòjù, baby mapamí, I’ll take care of you mójú.”

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Vocally, Zinoleesky sounds more relaxed and self-assured, no longer leaning heavily on a “bad boy” image but instead focusing on telling his own story. This shows in lyrics like “I get money like Dangote,” referencing success in a grounded, personal way.

The overall vibe is calm, emotional, and introspective, well-suited for late-night listening or quiet, reflective moments.

With “nostalgia”, Zinoleesky does not completely change direction, and that restraint works in his favour. He sounds more mature, with the “Marlian” edge toned down, allowing his artistry and individuality to come through more clearly.

Listen to Nostalgia here