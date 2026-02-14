Nigerian Afrobeats singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has marked Valentine’s Day 2026 with the release of a new romantic single titled ‘Labubu’, giving fans a love-themed soundtrack for the season.

The mid-tempo Afrobeats track, released on Friday, has quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising its catchy melody and tender lyrics. The singer announced the release on her official Instagram and TikTok pages, describing the song as a special Valentine’s gift to her supporters.

“Happy Love Day!!!! This is my gift to you – Labubu is out now,” she wrote, directing fans to streaming platforms via her bio link.

The single was produced under Sugar Mummy Productions, while Fae Unaeze directed the accompanying music video. In the visuals, Teni adopts a softer, feminine aesthetic that contrasts with her traditionally playful public persona.

Clips from the video circulating online show the singer in an elegant white gown in a love-themed setting, surrounded by labubu costume lovers with cake, mirroring the season’s romantic mood.

Labubu

‘Labubu’ blends Teni’s signature humour and energy with sincere declarations of affection.

The song has a captivating lyric that readily serves as a punchline: “One day I will fly to you / To a place forever, forever with you / I know you love, I am for you.”

The song’s title appears to reference ‘Labubu’, a popular elf-like character created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung in 2015 and popularised globally through collectable toys by Pop Mart. In the track, the term is repurposed as a playful endearment, akin to “my boo,” giving the love song a trendy, poetic twist.

Since her breakout hits ‘Billionaire’ and ‘Case’, the singer has remained one of Afrobeats’ most distinctive voices, known for combining humour with emotional sincerity.

Romantic playlists

At just over three minutes, it is a song that slides easily into romantic playlists and festive gatherings.

Vocally, Teni is in strong form, delivering warm, conversational lines that feel intimate and personal. The production is smooth and contemporary, featuring soft percussion, subtle guitar textures, and glowing synths that create a gentle Afrobeats groove without overwhelming the song’s intimacy.

The hook is built around the instantly catchy “La boo boo” refrain, reinforcing Teni’s knack for crafting memorable pop melodies. Lyrically, the song leans on familiar romance tropes, with themes of unconditional love, loyalty, and devotion, but Teni’s cheeky delivery keeps it from sounding overly sentimental.

However, ‘Labubu’ plays it safe. Compared to the storytelling depth of earlier songs such as ‘Askamaya’ and ‘Uyo Meyo’, the lyrics remain surface-level, offering mood rather than narrative. The production, while clean and enjoyable, does not push sonic boundaries at a time when Afrobeats is increasingly experimenting with amapiano and alternative fusions.

On its own terms, ‘Labubu’ succeeds as a Valentine’s single that is charming, danceable, and well-timed. It may not redefine Teni’s sound or dominate charts like some of her past hits, but it delivers precisely what the season needs: a subtle love song for a good romantic moment.

The song is available on major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.