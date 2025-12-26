Fuji music legend Akorede “Saheed Osupa” Okunola has caused a buzz on social media after a video of his electrifying appearance at Afrobeats singer Ahmed “Asake” Ololade’s end-of-year concert went viral.

Asake’s concert, held on 24 December in collaboration with Flytime Entertainment, drew a large crowd to the Eko Hotel.

Saheed Osupa, who made a surprise appearance on stage, was seen performing alongside Asake. The singer (Asake) first prostrated himself, then hugged and sang with Saheed Osupa, creating a memorable moment for the audience.

The joint performance and embrace between Asake and Saheed Osupa sent the venue into a frenzy, earning applause from thousands of fans in attendance.

Reacting to the experience, the 55-year-old Fuji icon described it as “incredible” to relive the unforgettable honour of being part of Asake’s show.

He also prayed for the “Lonely At The Top” hitmaker to continue rising and achieving greater success.

Osupa Saheed wrote on his Instagram page: “As I revel in the euphoria of my Exclusive White Agbada party tonight, it feels incredible to relive the unforgettable honour of being part of Asake’s Flytime Show at Eko Hotel. Ololade mi Asake gangan Mr Money— keep rising higher and higher, Idan mi!”

Reactions

Several reactions followed the appearance of Osupa Saheed at Asake’s show, with Jubril Gawat, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, describing the moment as “cool.”

Sharing a video from the event, Mr Gawat praised both Osupa Saheed and Asake, captioning it: “Star appearance!!! King Saheed Osupa. Saridon P. So cool, Asake.”

Netizens who responded to the video applauded the fusion of Fuji and Afrobeats, describing it as an unmatched live-band experience.

Many also expressed hopes for a future collaboration between the two artists.

Below are some of the comments.

Backstory

Asake’s performance came just days after the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, welcomed him and his mother to the ancient palace in Ile-Ife.

Describing the visit as a symbolic homecoming, the traditional ruler shared a video on his Instagram page.

The video showed the singer in the company of palace chiefs and other dignitaries.

In the accompanying message, the king referred to the singer as his son and celebrated his global success, highlighting the significant role Ile-Ife played in shaping his early years.

“‎Today fills my heart with deep joy as I welcome my son, Asake, back home to Ile-Ife. This sacred land is where he spent many of his formative years, moulded by hard work, discipline, and quiet determination. To return home after such a journey is a blessing, and I receive him with pride and open arms,” the monarch wrote.

During the visit, Asake treated the Ooni and other dignitaries to a performance of his hit song Lonely at the Top.

The traditional ruler presented the singer with a piece of artwork from his personal collection.

He also commended Asake’s mother for being a strong pillar in her son’s life.

He further lauded Asake’s management team, led by his manager Lala, for their loyalty and dedication, noting that it exemplifies the Yoruba principle of Omoluabi.

“Asake’s mother has been his steadfast pillar, and I am equally delighted to welcome her back home while extending my heartfelt gratitude to her for nurturing him with love, resilience, and strength to reach this remarkable stage of life,” he said.

“‎Significantly, I pay special tribute to Lala and the entire crew who stood faithfully by my son; your dedication reflects the true spirit of Omoluabi. I also express my sincere appreciation to Professor Toyin Ogundeji and Obafemi Awolowo University for nurturing one of the greatest musical icons of our time. This cultural ambassador has carried Yoruba heritage onto the global stage.”