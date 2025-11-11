The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved three key initiatives from the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, including the ‘Detty December’ Task Force.

The approved Initiatives are the establishment of Tourism and Cultural Economic Zones, creating a Presidential Task Force on ‘Detty December’, and reactivating a Presidential Council on Tourism Promotion and Investment.

Announcing the approvals at Tuesday’s Press Conference, the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, said the initiatives are part of the federal government’s drive to reposition Nigeria as a global tourism and creative hub.

Detty December” is the slang term for the festive, party-filled holiday season in Nigeria from mid-December to the New Year, characterized by numerous concerts, festivals, and social gatherings.

Tourism and Cultural Economic Zones

According to the minister, the first approval was for creating Tourism and Cultural Economic Zones across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She explained that the zones would help Nigeria leverage regional strengths and attract investments in culture and tourism.

“The first was the establishment of tourism and cultural economic zones. This economic zone will be across the country, the six geopolitical zones and the FCT, and really these economic zones will help us leverage on the regional strength,” Ms Musawa said.

She added that the ministry works closely with state governments to align projects with local priorities and cultural identities.

“The ministry is actively working and signing MOUs with the different states, looking at the unique peculiarity of every single state. Every state, working together with the federal government, will tell us what they want projected in terms of culture, activity and tourism.

“We can then build on destinations such as Obudu, Yankari or Cocoa Beach and project them as standalone tourism destinations,” she explained.

Detty December

Moreover, the second initiative approved by FEC was the development and adoption of national tourism brands, with the highlight being the federal recognition of the popular year-end entertainment season, ‘Detty December’, as a national tourism catalyst.

“The second was the development and adoption of the tourism brands. Of course, we know Dirty December is just around the corner.

“It actually really started in Lagos and Homecoming East, Capital Vibes, and there’s a huge one called Niger Season, developed by NCAC, which covers all Nigerian festivals from January to December,” the minister said.

Ms Musawa disclosed that the government has now approved a Presidential Task Force on ‘Detty December’ to improve coordination among ministries and ensure Nigeria delivers a world-class tourism experience.

“For Dirty December, we have asked the president to establish a presidential task force on Dirty December that will allow all the different interdependencies that we need, aviation, interior, and power, to ensure we provide the international community with a destination for Dirty December.

“This will also provide federal support to Lagos State and other festival hosts to maximise the season’s potential as a global brand,” she stated.

Tourism promotion

The third approval was the establishment of the Presidential Council on Tourism Promotion and Investment, a restructured version of the earlier Presidential Council of Tourism, inaugurated in 2023.

The minister said the move will strengthen inter-agency collaboration and attract global tourism investment.

“The third that was approved was the establishment of the presidential council on tourism promotion and investment.

“It’s very important because tourism relies on several interdependencies to deliver a strong brand,” Ms Musawa announced.

Additionally, she stated that President Bola Tinubu will chair the council, with the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy serving as vice chair. A dedicated secretariat will be established within the ministry.

“This specific council will allow us to build Nigeria’s positive global image, especially at this crucial time when Nigeria must stand and show the world our unity, peaceful coexistence, and stability,” she concluded.