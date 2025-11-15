The federal government has said it is pushing forward with ongoing health sector reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system and improving health outcomes.

It, however, admitted that funding gaps and longstanding resource constraints continue to undermine progress in the sector.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, made this known on Friday at the close of the 2025 Joint Annual Review of the Health Sector themed “All Hands, One Mission: Bringing Nigeria’s Health Sector to Light,” in Abuja.

Mr Pate said the administration is intensifying investments in health infrastructure, human resources, vaccines, and essential commodities, describing the efforts as central to sustaining early gains under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He emphasised that the government must scale up funding if reforms are to translate into meaningful improvements.

“We need to continue to push forward by investing in infrastructure and human resources so that our citizens can access better quality healthcare and improved overall health outcomes,” he said.

He added, “But there are challenges ahead. The resourcing of health will need to be optimised and increased, with sufficient funds available for vaccines, commodities and other essential needs.”

Systemic challenges

Nigeria’s health sector has, for years, faced deep systemic weaknesses that continue to undermine access to quality care for millions of citizens.

Despite being Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria ranks among the nations with the highest maternal and child mortality rates globally, a situation driven by inadequate primary healthcare coverage, weak referral systems, frequent stock-outs of essential medicines, and shortages of skilled health workers.

Improvements recorded, but uneven progress

Mr Pate noted that early indicators suggest the ongoing reforms are beginning to yield positive results, including declines in mortality rates and expanded primary healthcare delivery across several states.

“We are seeing progress. The mortality rate is beginning to decline, including newborn mortality. Primary healthcare is expanding. States and the private sector have stayed keyed in, and civil society is engaged,” he said.

He added that development partners are aligning behind national priorities set by the President and coordinating interventions within the government’s Sector-Wide Approach.

Mr Pate described the Joint Annual Review as a demonstration of a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to improve the health of Nigerians.

He acknowledged support from all participants and reassured that the government is committed to sustaining momentum in the coming years.

He said the administration would not slow down as they will continue to work hard into 2026 and beyond “so that we take this country to the higher level as envisioned by our President.”

“The citizens of Nigeria are recognising the leadership of President Tinubu in this direction and are gaining confidence. We will not let them down” he said.