Once again, Michael Jackson has been named Forbes’ highest-paid dead celebrity, earning an estimated $105 million in 2025.

The King of Pop died on 25 June 2009, due to an overdose of propofol and benzodiazepine administered by his personal physician, Conrad Murray. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead at UCLA Medical Centre.

He led the annual ranking, standing as number one on a list of 13 deceased stars with the highest pretax earnings over the past year.

Forbes mentioned that the figures are an accumulation drawn from music and book sales, streaming revenue, licensing deals, and estate acquisitions finalised within the year.

This marks Jackson’s third consecutive year at the top of this list and the 13th time he has claimed the number one spot.

Since he died in 2009, his estate has reportedly earned more than $3.5 billion.

In second place was American author Theodor Seuss Geisel, famously known as Dr Seuss, with an estimated $85 million in earnings.

The list also featured a range of music and sports legends, including Elvis Presley, the Notorious B.I.G., Prince, Kobe Bryant, and Bob Marley.

Full List

Below is the complete list of Forbes’ 2025 highest-paid deceased celebrities:

Michael Jackson (US singer) – $105 million

Theodor Seuss Geisel (US author) – $85 million

Richard Wright (British singer) – $81 million

Syd Barrett (British singer) – $81 million

Notorious B.I.G. (US rapper) – $80 million

Miles Davis (US trumpeter) – $21 million

Elvis Presley (US singer) – $17 million

Jimmy Buffett (US singer) – $14 million

Bob Marley (Jamaican singer) – $13 million

John Lennon (US singer) – $12 million

Prince (US singer) – $11 million

Arnold Palmer (US golfer) – $11 million

Kobe Bryant (US basketballer) – $10 million