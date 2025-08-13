Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has unveiled the music video for ‘10 Kilo,’ a standout track from his fifth studio album, ’5ive.’ The video honours the late Afrobeats singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

Kilo was released on 18 April and produced by Loudaa and Dayo Grey. The song mixes Afro-Caribbean with R&B, with fun lyrics and catchy rhythms.

In the video, Davido paid a posthumous tribute to Sound Sultan, who died on 11 July 2022, with a display of the late musician in the backdrop.

Davido’s ‘10 Kilo’ can be likened to ‘Orobo,’ sung by Sound Sultan before his death. It, like ’10 Kilo’ also celebrated and respected women with plus-sized bodies.

In 2013, the Jagbajantis singer released a remix of ‘Orobo’ featuring Flavour, a track that went on to dominate airwaves across Nigeria and West Africa.

Since his death from cancer in July 2021, several Nigerian artists, such as 2Face, Burna Boy, Spyro, Sean Tizzle, and his record label, Naija Ninjas, have paid tribute to Sound Sultan on various occasions.

‘10 Kilo’

The music video, directed by Pink, is a bold celebration of body confidence and femininity. It was released on Wednesday.

“Ye, girl I’ll be here till the sun down/Swear you dey make my mind no touch ground/I no say different songs don come out/But my girl if I no sing about you wetin I wan sing o, baby/You dey make my body ayaya,” the lyrics said.

It champions self-love and dismantles mainstream beauty norms through expressive choreography and striking imagery.

In an interview on ‘The Ebro Show’, Davido explained that the track encourages plus-size women to feel comfortable in their skin.

“The song is about being comfortable in your skin. It has a comedic side, but that’s a typical Davido record. Afro-Caribbean R&B. That’s what I do.

“It’s one of my favourite records on the album. That’s like a typical Davido record – Afro-Caribbean R&B. That’s what I do. That’s my forte,” the 30BG boss said.

In ‘10 Kilo,’ David appeared in a massive, heavily decorated, and luxurious castle with gorgeously dressed, plus-size, and happy-looking women vibing in good energy. The positive vibe later extended to a dark-mode clubbing where they all had choreographic steps with the ‘With You’ crooner.

It contributes to the album 5ive’s global appeal, as the track continues to trend on streaming platforms and social media.