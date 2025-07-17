Iconic pop singer Connie Francis passed away at the age of 87, in Florida, during the late hours of Wednesday.

The singer’s death was announced by her publicist friend, Ron Roberts, on Thursday in a Facebook post.

The publicist wrote that, “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night.

“I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn this sad news. More details will follow later,” Mrs Ron said, promising the singer’s fans additional information in the future.

Francis, who was born 12 December 1937 and celebrated for timeless hits like ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’, ‘Stupid Cupid’, ‘Where the Boys Are’, and ‘Pretty Little Baby’, had experienced a resurgence in popularity this year after the 1962 B-side track went viral on TikTok, streaming tens of millions of times.

The singer’s death, which was caused by extreme pelvic pain and a possible hip fracture, came about two weeks after she was hospitalised, which forced her to cancel planned appearances, including a July 4 show hosted by radio personality ‘Cousin Brucie.’

Parts of her final Facebook posts include America Independence Day greetings and update about recovery she expressed gratitude to fans for their support.

April 2025 resurgence

Francis mastered the accordion and dominated music charts from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. She became the first woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” in 1960 and sold an estimated 100–200 million records worldwide.

Despite her commercial success, Francis endured personal struggles: a rape at knifepoint in 1974, the loss of her voice following surgery, severe mental health challenges, and the killing of her brother, experiences she detailed in her memoir ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’

She later became an advocate for victims’ rights and mental health awareness. Her April 2025 resurgence came when ‘Pretty Little Baby’ struck a chord with a new generation, racking up over 74 million Spotify streams and reaching the Top 5 on U.S. and U.K. charts.

Francis admitted she had nearly forgotten the song until its rediscovery, calling the renewed recognition ‘truly awesome.’

Francis continued performing at venues like Las Vegas and Atlantic City into her 80s before retiring in 2018. She is survived by her son, Joseph Garzilli Jr., and leaves behind a vast musical legacy that bridged generations and spoke to hearts worldwide.

