President Bola Tinubu has renamed the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) after the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari died at 82 three days ago at a London clinic after battling health challenges for several weeks.

His funeral was well attended by dignitaries at his home town in Daura, Katsina state, where he retired after handing over the presidency to Mr Tinubu in May 2023.

Mr Tinubu announced the renaming of the university at a special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held in honour of the late former president on Thursday.

“In honour of his memory, will the special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) adopt the renaming of the University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri.”

The university, established in 1975, will now be called Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri.

However, the National Assembly is expected to amend the establishment Act of the university.

Mr Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, having previously ruled the country as a military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985.

He stepped down from office on 29 May 2023 after completing the constitutionally allowed two terms.

About UNIMAID

The University of Maiduguri was created in 1975 as one of the second-generation universities, which formed part of the programmes of the Third National Development plan (1975-80) by the then Federal Military Government.

At inception, the university did not have physical structures of its own, but in April 1976, it inherited the premises owned by the former North East College of Arts and Science (NECAS).

The structures bequeathed to the University by NECAS were adequate in terms of office blocks, classrooms, staff quarters, laboratories and other physical structures required by a university of its size.

The personnel of NECAS were equally absorbed into the University employment and this made it possible for the institution to commence its academic programmes in October 1976.

In its first academic year, the university enrolled 743 students spread across three faculties, namely Arts and Education, Science, and Social Science & Law.

By 1978, the number of faculties expanded to six, with the creation of the Faculty of Agriculture and the separation of the Faculty from Arts as well as the separation of the Faculty of Law from Social Sciences.

The university now has a college of Medical Sciences, a School of Postgraduate Studies and 12 Faculties.

The faculties include, Agriculture, Arts, Dentistry, Education, Engineering, Law, Management Sciences, Pharmacy, Science, Social Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine.

