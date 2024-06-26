Nigerian music star Olamide has pulled off two surprises in less than 24 hours.

The first was his surprise performance at Davido and Chioma’s wedding, and the second was pleasantly shocking his teeming fans by announcing a 7-track project titled ‘Ikigai’, a Japanese term that means “reason for being” or “life’s purpose”.

The release date remains unknown; however, the EP is available on major streaming platforms for pre-save. It is a joint project by his YBNL and American music company, Empire Distribution, with which Olamide signed an international music distribution deal in December 2023.

But why is this music project considered a surprise, you may ask?

The singer didn’t drop a teaser; even more, the rapper on his X account in February 2022 hinted that his last album, ‘Unruly,’ might be his last project. ‘Unruly’ was eventually released on 8 August 2023, and ever since, he has not dropped any music, leading fans to believe he has taken a hiatus.

His album credits include Uy Scuti (2021), Carpe Diem (2020), YBNL (2012), and Baddest Guy Ever Liveth (2013).“Carpe Diem,” a Latin word which means “Seize the day.”

On ‘Ikigai,’ Olamide features YBNL signees Fireboy and Asake in ‘Uptown Disco’. His former YBNL associates, Pheelz, Young Jonn, and Lil Kesh lend their voices to ‘Synchro System’.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Spotify named Olamide the most influential street pop artiste of his generation in 2023. He is also regarded as his generation’s most influential street pop artiste, consistently praised for elevating street pop to mainstream recognition as a distinct music genre.

Since the debut of his hit single, “Eni Duro,” he has been a constant cultural force, popularising dance styles like “Shakiti Bobo” and street lingos such as “Baddo Sneh” and “Pepper Dem”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

