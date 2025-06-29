Every year, World Drug Day adopts themes aligned with global realities. This year’s Nigerian theme — “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention” — is as urgent as it is appropriate… Our streets are bearing the scars of drug abuse. From broken homes and school dropouts to crimes driven by addiction and trafficking, the evidence is not just clear — it is everywhere.

Every 26 June, the world observes the “International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”. It is a moment to reflect, recommit and rally global action around one of the most devastating public health and security threats of our time.

World Drug Day is more than a ceremonial date. It is a national and personal reckoning — a call to action that reminds us the drug crisis is not some abstract menace. It is real. It is here.

It is unfolding in homes, schools, markets, and even places of worship. This year, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) deserves more than applause.

Under the proactive leadership of Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), the agency has transformed what would have been a routine one-day observance into a full week of coordinated, cross-sectoral engagement.

From mosques to markets, classrooms to churches, NDLEA’s 2025 strategy is reaching where it matters most — with intention and clarity. The campaign begins with a Juma’at service at the National Mosque and continues with a Sunday thanksgiving service at Mountain of Fire Ministries.

These spiritual touchpoints are not incidental — they are strategic. In a country as deeply religious as Nigeria, clerics remain some of the most powerful conveyors of values.

If drug abuse is to be tackled from the roots, pulpits and minbars must echo the message of prevention, healing, and redemption. But it does not stop there. Youth engagement is a central plank of this year’s approach.

NDLEA’s national essay competition — titled, “Why I Must Not Take Drugs” — is more than an exercise in writing. It is a seed of transformation. When a young person pens those words, they do not just express them, they embody them.

They become living campaigns in their communities — ambassadors of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA). And when faced with real-life temptations, that internalised vow may be the very shield they need.

Every year, World Drug Day adopts themes aligned with global realities. This year’s Nigerian theme — “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention” — is as urgent as it is appropriate.

Our streets are bearing the scars of drug abuse. From broken homes and school dropouts to crimes driven by addiction and trafficking, the evidence is not just clear — it is everywhere.

That is why NDLEA’s outreach to vulnerable youth in markets and motor parks deserves full credit. These are the zones where traffickers recruit, where society often looks away. NDLEA is not looking away. It is stepping in.

Of course, no war is fought in isolation. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) remains a critical ally, providing support on forensic capacity, law enforcement training, and cross-border collaboration.

Danilo Campisi, speaking for UNODC, said it best: “If the states are not involved, progress will be limited.” That single sentence captures the heart of the challenge. Drug prevention must move beyond Abuja.

It must take root in states, local government areas, schools, faith groups, and households. This year’s campaign is designed exactly for that: local ownership, national impact.

If there is one takeaway from this year’s World Drug Day, it is this — we must not stop talking. We must reach those already struggling with addiction and offer them hope.

We must speak to those flirting with temptation and show them the emptiness that path leads to. Shame and silence fuel the crisis. Compassion and clarity disarm it.

Nigeria is not just observing World Drug Day this year — we are living it. Thanks to NDLEA’s bold strategy and UNODC’s partnership, the fight is becoming a movement.

Let us commend NDLEA not just for intercepting drugs, but for intercepting lives before they spiral. For choosing engagement over apathy, and prevention over punishment.

In this war, such leadership is not just commendable. It is essential.

Arafat A Abdulrazaq is with the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), Abuja. He can be reached via: [email protected].

