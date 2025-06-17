Nigerian singer and songwriter, Iyanya Mbuk has dedicated a song to the victims of killings that took place in Yelwata, a community in Benue State last Friday.

Reports say that armed men attacked the refugee in Guma LGA, killing more than 100 people.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the assailants, believed to be Fulani militia, arrived in the town’s market square around 10 p.m. on 13 June, killing people and burning houses.

Since the unfortunate incident, Nigerian entertainers including the likes of Innocent ‘Tubaba’ Idibia, Diane Russet, Lasisi Elenu and more have been calling on the federal government to take decisive steps to end the violence which has become prevalent in the state.

Lending his voice to the call, Iyanya has sent words of encouragement to victims of the attack via an untitled song.

“I want to dedicate this song to all the people of Benue State. It’s a trying time for the whole country because we all share your pain.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I pray God comforts everybody who lost a friend, a brother, a mother, a father, a family member. God will intervene,” he said.

A song of faith

A soft-toned gospel song, Iyanya sings about Christ as his firm foundation who is faithful through generations.

He sings; Christ is my firm foundation/The rock on which I stand/When everything around me is shaking/I’ve never been more glad that I put my faith in Jesus/He’s never let me down/He’s faithful through generations/So why would he fail now/He won’t.”

The second stanza follows the same pattern as the ‘Yebo’ singer croons about having joy in chaos and peace that makes no sense.

“I’m not held by my own strength/I put my faith in Jesus/He’s never let me down/He’s faithful through every season.

So why would he fail now/He won’t,” he adds.

President’s visit

Following the recent massacre, President Bola Tinubu announced that he will on Thursday, visit Benue State to assess the security situation.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga announced the visit in a statement on Monday.

The President, in a statement on X, directed the security agencies to act decisively, arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict, and prosecute them.

“Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings.

“This is the time for Governor Alia to act as a statesman and immediately lead the process of dialogue and reconciliation that will bring peace to Benue,” he wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

