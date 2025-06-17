Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has sworn in Egbung Odama as the acting chairperson of Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state, charging him with fostering unity and peace in the area.

The swearing-in followed the suspension of the elected council chairperson, Theresa Ushie, by the Cross River House of Assembly.

At the swearing-in in Calabar on Monday, Mr Otu also charged Mr Odama with collaborating with the community stakeholders and the legislative arms of the council in running the council’s affairs.

He emphasised that disunity at the grassroots level threatened effective governance and service delivery.

Mr Otu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to “people-first, service-oriented leadership across the state.”

In his remark, the Bekwarra council acting chairperson pledged to lead with integrity, urgency, and inclusiveness.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for the confidence reposed in him and promised to convene a stakeholders’ meeting to unite the people and drive development.

The council chairperson, Mrs Ushie, was suspended for 90 days by the Cross River House of Assembly, following a petition by the council’s legislative arm, accusing her of corruption and misconduct.

The state assembly subsequently passed a resolution suspending Mrs Ushie and directed the swearing-in of the vice chairperson as acting chairperson to ensure continuity in governance and service delivery.

The suspended chairperson declined comment on the matter when a PREMIUM TIMES reporter contacted her on 12 June.

(NAN)

