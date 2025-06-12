Pretty Okafor, the embattled President of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has said the Nigerian Police has concluded its investigation and cleared him and the National Executive Council (NEC) under his leadership of financial misconduct, forgery, or constitutional breaches allegations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that PMAN’s National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Mr Okafor in August 2024 over alleged multiple violations of the organisation’s constitution, financial misappropriation, and other offences.

The committee then appointed Sunny Neji as acting president. Weeks later, PMAN announced the suspension of some of its key members including Mr Neji, Zaaki Azzay, Ruggedman and others

on the premise of misconduct and intentional efforts to thwart and truncate the integrity of the association.

PMAN has since been rocked by a series of allegations that have divided its members and deepened internal conflict.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Lagos, Mr Okafor expressed relief and gratitude, stating that a police report has “completely and unequivocally” exonerated him.

To back his claims, Mr Okafor shared a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the police investigative report dated 23 May with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The CTC seen by this newspaper absorbed Mr Okafor and the National Executive Council (NEC) under his leadership of financial misconduct, forgery, or constitutional breaches.

Police findings and CTC report

The PREMIUM TIMES reviewed the full Certified True Copy of the police report, which details a timeline of events, findings, and recommendations.

Information in the CTC revealed that the police investigations followed petitions filed in March 2025 by PMAN’s legal counsel, Henrie Eduozor, on behalf of Mr Okafor and the NEC.

The crisis, it noted, began in February while Mr Okafor was reportedly on official assignment in Spain.

“In his absence,” the report stated, “a group of executive members led by veteran musician Sunny Neji, supported by Zaaki Azzay and Michael Stephens (popularly known as Ruggedman), announced Mr Okafor’s suspension and declared Neji as acting president.”

However, according to the police report, the process allegedly violated Article 18(D) of the PMAN Constitution, which mandates a fair hearing before disciplinary actions.

The NEC later nullified the suspension and reportedly dismissed or suspended the individuals involved.

Between 1 and 3 March, the suspended individuals allegedly broke into PMAN’s national secretariat in Lekki, Lagos.

The police report described the intrusion as unlawful and not sanctioned by any Commissioner of Police.

“Items reportedly stolen during the break-in include $130,000 in cash from the president’s office, two MacBook Pro laptops (2023 model) valued at $3,150, and generator batteries worth N120,000,” the CTC partly read.

The investigation also cited a purportedly fraudulent consent judgment in suit NICN/LA/360/2024, which declared Fruitful Mekwuenye as PMAN president.

According to the report, the suit allegedly misled the National Industrial Court by using a false address Lobby D, National Theatre, Iganmu—instead of PMAN’s actual headquarters in Lekki.

The investigation also uncovered a fraudulent consent judgment in suit NICN/LA/360/2024, which declared Fruitful Mekwuenye as PMAN president.

The judgement is now being challenged in court.

Police recommendation

Following its investigation, the police have recommended that several individuals be prosecuted for alleged offences, including criminal conspiracy, unlawful entry, theft, malicious damage, and forgery.

Those named in the police recommendation, according to the CTC report, include Messrs Sunny Neji, Zaaki Azzay, Michael Stephens (Ruggedman), Itodo, Bem-Paul, and Fruitful Mekwuenye.

Legal proceedings had not commenced at the time of this report, but are expected in the coming weeks.

In a letter dated 5 May, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment reaffirmed Mr Okafor as the recognised president of PMAN and cautioned rival factions against impersonation.

Zaaki and Neji react

PREMIUM TIMES interviewed Mr Neji and Mr Azzay on Thursday regarding the recommendations of the police investigation report.

Mr Azzay, who addressed himself as PMAN’s 2nd Vice President described the CTC police report which this newspaper referenced as ‘‘false and misleading’’.

He said: ‘‘It is important to clarify that Pretty Okafor is no longer the president of PMAN, as there is a valid court judgment restraining him from parading himself as such or conducting any business on behalf of the association.

‘‘In addition, the visa fraud criminal case/ misappropriation of PMAN funds involving Pretty Okafor is still under active investigation and, according to credible law enforcement sources, will soon be charged to court for prosecution.’’

Mr Neji, on the other hand, granted this newspaper a ten-minute long interview but would later asked that it be dropped because of legal advice from his lawyer.

Surprisingly, he shared a statement with this newspaper after a few minutes.

“The issues it purports to address are currently sub judice, as they are pending before a competent court of law. Any such publication or reliance on that purported report amounts to interference with due judicial process,” Mr Neji’s statement partly read.

Like his colleague, Mr Neji, who introduced himself as PMAN 1st Vice President, also rejected the findings of the CTC report and corroborated his colleague’s stance on the pending case of the association’s leadership tussle.

